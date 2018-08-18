Imaikka Nodigal starring Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap cleared for release

Imaikka Nodigal starring Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap to release the film on August 30. Imaikka Nodigal starring Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap to release the film on August 30.

The most-awaited Tamil thriller Imaikka Nodigal starring Nayanthara in the lead role was cleared by the censor board on Friday. The film has been awarded a U/A certificate paving the way for its theatrical release soon. According to reports, the filmmakers plan to release the film on August 30. An official confirmation on the same, however, is awaited.

This will be Nayanthara’s second film to release in August. Her highly anticipated movie Kolamavu Kokila released on Friday. The film, which is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, follows Nayanthara’s Kokila who gets involved in a drug racket. The movie opened to a very positive response from the critics and fans and it’s expected to become successful in terms of box office collection as well.

Imaikka Nodigal, meanwhile, has been in the production since 2016 and the shooting of the film got completed in December 2017. The trailer of the film that was released earlier caught the imagination of the movie buffs promising an edge-of-the-seat horror film, in which a serial killer is on the loose.

Alongside Nayanthara, the film stars Hindi film director Anurag Kashyap. He is playing the notorious psychopathic killer, who sets the investigation team, led by Nayanthara, on a wild goose chase. It will mark his debut as an actor in the south Indian film industry. The film also stars Atharvaa, who is apparently playing Nayanthara’s brother. Rashi Khanna plays Atharvaa’s love interest and Vijay Sethupathi plays Nayanthara’s husband in the film.

