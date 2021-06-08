Here’s what will be missing from the Netflix version of Dhanush-starrer Jagame Thandhiram

The makers of Jagame Thandhiram are quite excited as the release date of the Tamil film draws close. The movie will debut worldwide on Netflix on June 18. Due to the pandemic, the makers on Monday evening had a low-key music album release function on Twitter Spaces. Director Karthik Subbaraj, actor Dhanush, composer Santhosh Narayanan, lyricist Vivek, singer Dhee, rapper Arivu and other musicians from Santhosh’s troupe were present in the virtual chat room.

The 2-hour long discussion saw more than 17,000 participants. And during the conversation, Karthik Subbaraj revealed the hit song “Bujji” has been dropped from the final version, which will be released on Netflix.

“We couldn’t accommodate Bujji song even in the theatrical version considering the length of the movie. We had retained the rest of the songs from the album in the movie. But, now the film is coming out on Netflix. The songs we thought would work perfectly in theatres may not work in the Netflix version as they will be watched without a break/interval. I was afraid the songs may affect the pace of the narration if the audience were to watch the film in a single sitting. I personally felt it was better to remove a few songs and we collectively made that decision. So, we have dropped 3 songs from the album. However, there are more exciting things in the film than songs. And I am sure the film will satisfy the audience,” said Karthik.

Karthik Subbaraj said that the theatrical cut of Jagame Thandhiram, which will have the songs that didn’t make it to the Netflix version, will premiere on Vijay TV soon. And he also hoped if the things get better, he would like to organise a special theatrical screening of Jagame Thandhiram for friends to enjoy it in a way that it was originally intended.

The music video of “Bujji” was released last year as part of the promotions. And the peppy tunes and catchy lyrics were an instant hit with the audience. Dhanush’s groovy dance moves were just the icing on the cake.

Besides Dhanush, Jagame Thandhiram also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George and Hollywood actor James Cosmo.