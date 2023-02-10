Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi join hands for music video about child sex abuse awareness

Veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja, director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and lyricist Pa Vijay have collaborated for a music video titled Yaar Indtha Peigal (Who Are These Ghosts). Sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the song is about creating awareness about child sex abuse. The music video is directed by Kiruthiga and shot by acclaimed cinematographer Santhosh Sivan.

“Yaar Indha Peigal stresses on the need for effective communication between children and elders. If a parent fails to listen and communicate with a child subjected to sexual abuse in society, this depressing saga will continue to torment the kid,” reads the official statement of the makers.

“Yaar Indha Peigal” is currently streaming on the YouTube channel of Sony Music South. The song tells stories of two different children going through abuse. Director Kiruthiga has handled the sensitive subject with a lot of thought and care. She has employed some creative ideas to stress the need for better communication between children and elders.

The abusers in the song are seen wearing masks that look similar to the ones of the Ku Klux Klan, the American white supremacist group. The best part of the song is the way the director depicts how an unlistening parent ends up becoming the enabler of such abuse.

The comments section of the video is full of praise for the makers of the song. “Really amazing work! ultimate storyline and direction! so poetic and powerful! The anger on the disgusting society came out like a spitfire through Raja’s music and Pa. Vijay’s lyrics! well executed!” wrote one user.