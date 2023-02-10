scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi join hands for music video about child sex abuse awareness

Yaar Indha Peigal is composed by Ilaiyaraaja, crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja and written by lyricist Pa Vijay.

Pa Vijay, Ilaiyaraaja, Kiruthiga UdhaynidhiPa Vijay, Ilaiyaraaja, Kiruthiga Udhaynidhi (PR Image)
Listen to this article
Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi join hands for music video about child sex abuse awareness
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja, director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and lyricist Pa Vijay have collaborated for a music video titled Yaar Indtha Peigal (Who Are These Ghosts). Sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the song is about creating awareness about child sex abuse. The music video is directed by Kiruthiga and shot by acclaimed cinematographer Santhosh Sivan.

“Yaar Indha Peigal stresses on the need for effective communication between children and elders. If a parent fails to listen and communicate with a child subjected to sexual abuse in society, this depressing saga will continue to torment the kid,” reads the official statement of the makers.

“Yaar Indha Peigal” is currently streaming on the YouTube channel of Sony Music South. The song tells stories of two different children going through abuse. Director Kiruthiga has handled the sensitive subject with a lot of thought and care. She has employed some creative ideas to stress the need for better communication between children and elders.

ALSO READ |Udhayanidhi Stalin heaps praise on wife Kiruthiga’s web series Paper Rocket, calls it her ‘best work’

The abusers in the song are seen wearing masks that look similar to the ones of the Ku Klux Klan, the American white supremacist group. The best part of the song is the way the director depicts how an unlistening parent ends up becoming the enabler of such abuse.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...

The comments section of the video is full of praise for the makers of the song. “Really amazing work! ultimate storyline and direction! so poetic and powerful! The anger on the disgusting society came out like a spitfire through Raja’s music and Pa. Vijay’s lyrics! well executed!” wrote one user.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 14:11 IST
Next Story

In its push for an intelligence edge, China’s military turned to balloons

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

sara, amrtia singh
Nothing, just Sara Ali Khan and her ‘number1’ person Amrita Singh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close