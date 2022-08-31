scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Ilaiyaraaja reveals what he was doing on the day son Yuvan Shankar Raja was born: ‘Was busy composing songs’

Ilaiyaraaja took to social media to share a video wishing his son Yuvan Shankar Raja on his 43rd birthday. In the video, the veteran composer shares what he was doing on the day Yuvan was born

Ilaiyaraaja shares a story about Yuvan's birth date: Happy Birthday Yuvan Shankar RajaIlaiyaraaja shares a story about Yuvan's birth date: Happy Birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja (Image: Instagram/ Yuvan Shankar Raja)

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, and his fans took to social media to wish him a happy birthday. But one message has grabbed the most attention. It is from Yuvan’s father, the iconic Tamil musician Ilaiyaraaja.

In a brief video, Ilaiyaraaja shared how the day when Yuvan was born panned out. The veteran musician said, “At one point, I had the habit of composing songs in Aliyar dam (Pollachi). I used to stay in the guest house there to compose songs for two to three films in a stretch. Director Mahendran and KRG (producer KR Gangadharan) took me there for one such session. My troop and I were composing daily, and since KRG had a house in Coimbatore, he used to drive back and forth. One evening, he came back from home and told me, ‘Hey, your wife has delivered a boy.’ Look at me, even back then I was busy composing songs instead of being with my wife and taking care of her. She also didn’t mind it much. When I got the news, I was composing the song Senorita I Love You from Johnny… Rajini sir’s film. And the boy who was born 0n that day was Yuvan! Happy birthday, Yuvan (sic).”

ALSO READ |Musician Ilaiyaraaja takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Senorita I Love You is one of the thousands of hits that Ilaiyaraaja has composed. It was sung by the late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The song was written by Ilaiyaraaja’s younger brother Gangai Amaran. Johnny (1989), directed by Mahendran, starred Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Deepa, Balaji, and Suruli Rajani in lead roles.

Here’s the song:

Yuvan Shankar Raja made his debut as a composer at the age of 18 with the film Aravindha (1997). Over the years, Yuvan has become a cultural icon whose songs are fondly referred to as ‘drugs’ by his fans. He has composed hit albums such as Kattradhu Tamizh, Pudupettai, Paruthiveeran, Billa, Goa, and Mankatha. His last film was Karthi’s Viruman.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 06:11:54 pm
Next Story

Birdwatch: Cattle egrets and their special bond with livestock

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Opinion | 'Dobaaraa' doesn't feel like an Anurag Kashyap film. And that is good

Opinion | 'Dobaaraa' doesn't feel like an Anurag Kashyap film. And that is good

BCCI is a 'shop,' provisions of ESI Act applicable: SC

BCCI is a 'shop,' provisions of ESI Act applicable: SC

Jharkhand: Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help

Jharkhand: Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
Explained | Why monsoon wreaked havoc in Pakistan

Explained | Why monsoon wreaked havoc in Pakistan

Premium
Vikram gets ready to strike, but never goes for the kill
Cobra review

Vikram gets ready to strike, but never goes for the kill

HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement