Ilaiyaraaja restrained from using songs from 134 films as Saregama gets Delhi HC relief

In a significant setback for music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, the Delhi High Court has restrained him from “exploiting or licensing” certain copyrighted musical works that belong to Saregama India Limited. The court passed the order recently while hearing a commercial suit filed by the music label, concerning compositions from as many as 134 films.

The HC granted an ex parte ad interim injunction in favour of Saregama after considering the music label’s arguments that it owned copyrights to several musical compositions across various Indian languages, pursuant to agreements entered into with film producers between 1976 and 2001, news agency ANI reported. Saregama further alleged that Ilaiyaraaja has been granting licenses to third parties and uploading songs on platforms such as Amazon Music, iTunes, and JioSaavn since February 2026, while also claiming ownership over the works.