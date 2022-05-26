Ilaiyaraaja reimagines Netflix’s Stranger Things theme, watch video

Netflix has roped in music maestro Ilaiyaraaja to promote the upcoming season of its hit series Stranger Things. Ilaiyaraaja has reimagined the popular theme of the show by including classic Indian musical notes.

Netflix has also released a video of Ilaiyaraaja conducting his orchestra as if he’s attempting to close the portal that allows various monsters to enter the realm of human beings. “MAESTRO ILAIYARAAJA’S VERSION OF THE STRANGER THINGS THEME HAS TURNED OUR WORLD UPSIDE DOWN!,” read the caption of the video.

The fourth season of Stranger Things will start streaming from May 27. The season is split into two volumes. While the first volume will be available for streaming from this Friday, the second volume will release on July 1. The series will also be available in Tamil and Telugu.

The trailer of the upcoming season suggested that the showrunners have doubled down on all the aspects that made this show a worldwide hit. The kids, who protected themselves and their loved ones against the monsters emerging out of the upside-down, have now become experts. And they seem to take on the challenge of fighting monsters with a lot of enthusiasm. Even when the odds are totally stacked up against them. “Never tell me the odds,” says Gaten Matarazzo’s Dustin, borrowing the line from Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back.