Dhanush’s Ilaiyaraaja biopic: Makers shut down rumours of director Arun Matheswaran’s exit
Contrary to recent whispers in industry circles suggesting Arun Matheswaran might be departing the Ilaiyaraaja biopic, producers have emphatically stated that the director will take the helm once he completes his current commitment, a film titled DC.
Setting the record straight amid swirling speculation, the makers of the Ilaiyaraaja biopic have confirmed that acclaimed director Arun Matheswaran remains firmly attached to the project. The clarification comes as welcome news to fans eagerly awaiting the cinematic retelling of the legendary composer’s life, with Dhanush set to portray the maestro.
Contrary to recent whispers in industry circles suggesting Matheswaran might be departing the ambitious venture, producers have emphatically stated that the director will take the helm once he completes his current commitment, a film titled DC, which features Lokesh Kanagaraj in his first acting role.
The clarification puts to rest industry rumors that had suggested a potential change in directorial plans for one of Tamil cinema’s most awaited biographical films.
When the biopic was first announced in 2024, the makers revealed that cinematographer Nirav Shah and production designer Muthuraj had joined the technical team. However, details about the supporting cast remain under wraps. The film will mark the second time Dhanush and Arun Matheswaran work together, following their 2024 collaboration on Captain Miller.
Before shifting focus to the Ilaiyaraaja story, Matheswaran is completing DC, which marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut as an actor. The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, who gained recognition from Lubber Pandhu, in an important role. Anirudh Ravichander is handling the music composition.
Meanwhile, Dhanush is juggling multiple commitments at various stages of production—from Vignesh Raja’s Kara to the yet-untitled D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. His upcoming slate also includes a project with Tamizharasan Pachamuthu and another collaboration with Mari Selvaraj, whom he previously worked with on Karnan.
