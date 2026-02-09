Dhanush’s Ilaiyaraaja biopic: Makers shut down rumours of director Arun Matheswaran’s exit

Setting the record straight amid swirling speculation, the makers of the Ilaiyaraaja biopic have confirmed that acclaimed director Arun Matheswaran remains firmly attached to the project. The clarification comes as welcome news to fans eagerly awaiting the cinematic retelling of the legendary composer’s life, with Dhanush set to portray the maestro.

Contrary to recent whispers in industry circles suggesting Matheswaran might be departing the ambitious venture, producers have emphatically stated that the director will take the helm once he completes his current commitment, a film titled DC, which features Lokesh Kanagaraj in his first acting role.

The clarification puts to rest industry rumors that had suggested a potential change in directorial plans for one of Tamil cinema’s most awaited biographical films.