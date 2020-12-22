Ilaiyaraaja and Prasad Studios at loggerheads over security breach

Ilaiyaraaja has sued the owner of Prasad Studios. (Photo: Ilaiyaraaja/Facebook)

The legal battle between music legend Ilaiyaraaja and Prasad Studios drags on with seemingly no respite in sight. In the latest development, Prasad Studios has issued a statement saying that they won’t allow Ilaiyaraaja to enter the premises of the studio to collect his belongings.

The Madras High Court has asked Ilaiyaraaja and the management of Prasad Studios to reach an amicable solution.

Citing security reasons, Prasad Studios told the court that they can’t allow Ilaiyaraaja inside the premises. According to reports, Madras High Court has suggested that a court-appointed supervisor could oversee Ilaiyaraaja’s visit to the studio, allowing him to collect his belongings. The management remained unwilling to receive Ilaiyaraaja but was ready to permit the representatives of the maestro to access the recording room and take back his belongings.

For the uninitiated, at the centre of the dispute is Recording Theatre-1, where Ilaiyaraaja has been working since the 70s. The musician had sued Prasad Studios demanding Rs 50 lakh in compensation for allegedly removing his music instruments, damaging some equipment and stealing his music notes from the recording studio.

In his police complaint, Ilaiyaraaja had alleged that taking advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown, some people entered his room without his permission at the behest of Sai Prasad, who is the in-charge of the studio, and removed all the valuables.

Ilaiyaraaja had claimed that the founder of the studio, LV Prasad had granted him possession of Theatre-1 as a “mark of his respect” to his work. And the same arrangement continued even after the passing of LV Prasad and under the ownership of LV Prasad’s son Ramesh Prasad.

