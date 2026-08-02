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‘If I do a cameo in Rajinikanth’s film, people won’t even notice me’: Vijay Sethupathi
Actor Vijay Sethupathi has said he has stopped doing cameos in films because they end up hurting the business of the movies he leads. However, he made one exception for Jailer 2 because he wanted to be around Rajinikanth.
Actor Vijay Sethupathi has confirmed that he is now following a strict no-cameo policy and intends to stick to it, with one exception: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. And even that, he said, came with a logic that had nothing to do with the film itself.
“I’ve stopped doing cameos,” Sethupathi said in an interview with Gobinath, adding, “I did only one recently in Jailer 2. That was just so I could see Rajini sir.”
The reasoning behind the rule, he explained, is commercial rather than creative. Vijay Sethupathi said that when he appears in a cameo in another actor’s film, it ends up affecting the business of his own releases. “If I do a cameo in his film, people won’t even notice me. But if I do it in other films, it affects them,” Sethupathi said.
Also Read: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 locks release date: Sun Pictures drops explosive new teaser, watch
He also said the decision to appear in Jailer 2 was driven by his personal admiration for Rajinikanth and the opportunity to learn from someone who has sustained stardom for nearly five decades. He explained, “I did a cameo in Jailer 2 because I love Rajinikanth. With him, I get to learn a lot. The superstars survived in this industry for so many decades. There is so much to learn.”
Despite the blanket rule, Vijay Sethupathi left a small window open. “Ultimately, the script decides it. If I feel it’s the right fit, I’ll do it,” he said, suggesting that the no-cameo policy is not absolute but calibrated by instinct.
Sethupathi has also spoken about his approach to villain roles, a category closely related to the cameo question. He said most antagonist parts offered to him are written as conventional villains designed to elevate the hero rather than serve the story. “The filmmakers are bringing me regular, typical villain roles, which I don’t want to do. Now I’m doing villain for the script only, which excites me.”
Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, releases on October 15, 2026. The film stars Rajinikanth reprising his role as Muthuvel Pandian, alongside S.J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and Yogi Babu, with cameos from Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi. The first Jailer, released in August 2023, grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of that year.
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