‘If I do a cameo in Rajinikanth’s film, people won’t even notice me’: Vijay Sethupathi 

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has confirmed that he is now following a strict no-cameo policy and intends to stick to it, with one exception: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. And even that, he said, came with a logic that had nothing to do with the film itself.

“I’ve stopped doing cameos,” Sethupathi said in an interview with Gobinath, adding, “I did only one recently in Jailer 2. That was just so I could see Rajini sir.”

The reasoning behind the rule, he explained, is commercial rather than creative. Vijay Sethupathi said that when he appears in a cameo in another actor’s film, it ends up affecting the business of his own releases. “If I do a cameo in his film, people won’t even notice me. But if I do it in other films, it affects them,” Sethupathi said.