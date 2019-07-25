I would love to do a film with Sandy: Mohan Vaidya

Dancer, musician, composer, actor and teacher—Mohan Vaidya wears many hats. He was a household name before entering Bigg Boss Tamil 3. “Though I have acted in a few feature films, it was television that changed my life. Earlier, the audience knew me as the guy behind Raagam Sangeetham, Sevikkum Suvaikkum and so on. Now, I am the ‘nainaa’ of Bigg Boss Tamil, which made me more popular,” laughs Mohan, who is still shocked at his elimination.

Advertising

“I never thought I would be evicted this soon. I was expecting I would stay, at least, for 60 days. It was a dream-come-true experience. I used to envy celebrities who took part in the Bigg Boss show because it doesn’t happen to everybody. I have longed for it and when the opportunity came to me, I grabbed it. Though I feel a tad disappointed, I am learning to come to terms with it,” Mohan smiles.

Mohan Vaidya misses waking up to the kuththu songs. “The credit goes to Sandy for bringing out the child in me. I never knew I had so much energy. I have always been a sober person. We share an excellent rapport and a healthy camaraderie like Goundamani-Senthil. If given an opportunity, I would love to do a film with him,” he says.

Further, Mohan misses cooking for the house inmates. “I am an incredible cook. Whatever I made with love was accepted quite unconditionally by all of them. Fathima Babu made pongal the other day. It got overburnt though she put in hard work. So, I converted the same dish into bisibelabath. Abhirami and Sakshi hate pongal but loved the sambar rice I made. They told me the stuff I made had a unique flavour and texture that blended beautifully with vegetables,” he recalls.

Advertising

Undoubtedly, Mohan Vaidya enjoys all the attention coming his way. “I signed up for the experience the show would give me. In fact, fans have been asking me for energetic hugs and cheek kisses,” he grins.

On social media, there was, of course, a lot of trolling, acknowledges Mohan, adding, “I don’t understand why I am being criticised for public displays of affection. I am not a pervert and my intentions were harmless. For sure, I knew my hugs didn’t make anyone uncomfortable. Be it Sakshi, Abhirami, Reshma or Madhu—I treat them as my daughters. In particular, I am fond of girl children. I thought I would get one but ended up with a boy. Moreover, I am a senior artiste and have been a part of the dance fraternity for 42 years. Starting from Saroja Vaidyanathan, Swapnasundari to Yamini Krishnamurthy, everyone used to say, ‘Mohana nambi ella ponnungalayum anupalaam. Bathiramaa paathupaar’. (You can trust Mohan and send girls with him. They would be safe). I have always been protective of women.”

Did Mohan Vaidya’s stay in the house change him as a better person? “To be honest, I never showed my ‘true self’ on the show. I didn’t lose my temper, which was unlike me. I have lost many people due to misplaced anger. I didn’t want to do the same here. I value those 15 contestants, their friendships and want to travel with them for the rest of my life. I realised anger destroys the peace of mind and emits negativity,” he notes.

Mohan is shifting his base to Chennai again. “I was in Coimbatore for the past three years. Post-Bigg Boss stint, things are changing for good,” he says. Would he go back on as a wildcard? “Why not? I am dying to go to the Bigg Boss house again. Adhu oru library maadhiri. (It’s like a library). 15 potiyaalargalum 15 books-Ku samam. (Fifteen contestants are equal to 15 books),” he signs off.