I never said Cheran misbehaved with me: Meera Mithun

It has been a few days since controversial figure Meera Mithun left the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house, following her elimination. In a chat, the actor, who was seen in films like 8 Thottakkal, Thaana Serndha Kootam and Bodhai Yeri Buddhi Maari, gets candid about fellow contestants and her brief stay in the Bigg Boss house.

Excerpts from an interview:

What were your thoughts after coming into the real world?

I got back to my world where so many people like me for the person I am. Truth be told, I am happy and relieved.

I thought you were unhappy. I am sure you are missing Sandy and Tharshan already.

I shared a great rapport with my buddies—Sandy, Mugen, Tharshan and Kavin. Even Saravanan sir was supportive. But I could sense the girls were jealous of me. That was obvious. They were insecure because they knew I was a strong contestant. Each of them had issues with me for different reasons. They tried putting me down. All I can say is my attitude and boldness shook their confidence. I knew I was one step ahead of them. In fact, I told these things to their face.

I am sure. Let’s go on a rewind mode. What was your mindset last week?

I felt something strange that Friday and knew something was going to happen. I remember telling Sandy I would get evicted, but he didn’t take my words seriously. (Pauses) I wish I was given an opportunity to stay in the secret room. I was really looking forward to staying there. Sigh. It is fun to have a room for yourself and observe what others are up to, right?

Umm. Any regrets?

I would rather call them lessons. I guess I was very frank and outspoken, which people didn’t like. But that’s the real me. I can’t change the way I am for others. The world is harsh. They quickly judge you without knowing the truth. Sandy kept saying, “Don’t be too abrupt and straightforward.” (Smiles) I thought I would, at least, stay (in the house) for 100 days. But hey, that’s all right.

Who is the fakest contestant?

Undoubtedly, it’s Sherin. She is 100 per cent fake. Her real self hasn’t come out yet. I think this is her way of playing the game safely. Trust me, I have nothing against her, but she tries to be sweet to everyone. She is highly manipulative and sees that nobody nominates her. Also, she doesn’t actively participate in the tasks. I was tempted to tell her, “Stop being fake, dude.” But I didn’t. (Laughs)

Who were you close to?

I had issues only with the women. (Chuckles) Men were chilled out, in general, except Cheran. Right from the beginning, we had problems with each other. I am rooting for Sandy to win the title. He is the most deserving contestant too. Of course, he kept pulling my leg and that’s the best part. As for Mugen, we discussed deep stuff—spirituality, life and travel.

Did you have feelings for Tharshan?

Tharshan and I had a lot of understanding in the beginning and we connected instantly. This didn’t go well with other women. As days progressed, we had our share of arguments. I follow Buddhism and I don’t get attached to someone that easily. See, I have been a part of this fashion circuit for quite some time. I have had guys coming behind me. With Tharshan, it was different. He is a warm person and friendship-wise, yes, I had feelings for him. But he was manipulated by a few and stopped talking to me. I felt heartbroken when he said I was nobody to him in front of Kamal sir. He has discussed marriage and Visa related things with me. Had Sakshi not intervened, I am sure we would have been good friends. She blew it out of proportion and made it uglier.

But why would Tharshan lie about it?

Maybe, he is scared of others. But I know Tharshan has a thing for me. I could feel it. Maybe, he will talk to me about this soon.

What’s the exact issue between Sakshi, Abhirami and you?

Those two didn’t like the attention I was getting from others, but I am super senior to them in the modelling field. I mentored Abhirami and I was the one to introduce her to fashion shows. In fact, in an interview, Abhirami herself had acknowledged this saying she would be grateful to me always for the guidance and support I extended. Suddenly, I don’t know why she was acting weird.

Moving on… would you like to clarify what happened when Cheran pushed you away during a task?

I never said Cheran misbehaved with me. Did I? He manhandled me and it is evident. I felt confused and was shaking. I don’t know why it has been wrongly understood, interpreted and conveyed. I didn’t want to stop right there and create a ruckus because we were involved in a task. Everyone was occupied with it. I didn’t want to spoil the fun.

But you didn’t bother to explain yourself to Kamal Haasan when he screened the kurumpadam?

I knew it was going to be futile because everyone, by then, had made up their mind. It was Cheran, who turned the tables and created a huge drama. But he will have to face karma someday.