I’m a very private person: Nayanthara

It’s well-known that Nayanthara doesn’t entertain interviews with the press. But Vogue has managed to get the female Superstar on their magazine cover. Captioned, “the first significant interview in a decade”, Nayanthara has raised pertinent questions like, ‘Why should men have all the power all the time?’

Nayanthara was quoted saying for her solo films that she decides everything. “When directors come up with subplots revolving around husbands or boyfriends, I always ask whether it’s mandatory,” she added.

Nayanthara insisted this was her first interview in the past ten years. “I don’t want the world to know what I’m thinking. Many times, I had been misinterpreted and misquoted. It was too much to handle. My job is to act and let my films speak.”

In the detailed chat, Nayanthara also mentioned she wasn’t good with crowds. “When I was away from films in 2011, I didn’t even watch channels where my songs and films were played,” the actor said.

At the same time, Nayanthara insisted she reacts to controversies only when she needs to. “I am always busy and shooting all the time. I am a workaholic and live with the fear of not delivering a good product. Also, I don’t let success go to my head. I am a very private person,” she said.

Nayanthara’s latest releases include Love Action Drama, opposite Nivin Pauly and the multilingual Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Also, she’s awaiting the release of the Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar and Vijay’s Bigil.