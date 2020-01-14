I face new challenges every time I work with Vetrimaaran: Dhanush

Vetrimaaran and Dhanush attended Asuran success meet. Vetrimaaran and Dhanush attended Asuran success meet.

At a time when big-budget movies are struggling in the Tamil film industry, Asuran, starring Dhanush, has completed 100 days in theaters. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film is an adaptation of Poomani’s novel Vekkai.

Speaking at the success meet of Asuran, Dhanush said, “Usually, Vetrimaaran and I discuss a lot. We don’t easily zero in on a script. But for Asuran, it was different. The moment I heard about the character Sivasamy, I pounced on the opportunity. I thank Vetrimaaran for giving a free hand to execute my ideas and thoughts. I face new challenges every time I work with him. Also, GV Prakash’s background score is one of the reasons the film is what it is today.”

Dhanush added he was in London during the release time. The actor was shooting for Karthik Subbaraj’s film. He said, “I was quite tense and didn’t know how audiences were reacting to Asuran.”

The actor extended his heartfelt gratitude to Pariyerum Perumal director Mari Selvaraj for helping him with post-production work. “It’s not easy to find people like Mari Selvaraj, who came all the way from Chennai to London to help me on the dubbing. Mari had nothing to do with Asuran, but he showed so much love for our project. Because of him, I could get the Tirunelveli slang right and complete the dubbing in two nights.” Further, Dhanush insisted the success of Asuran doesn’t belong to an individual. Then, the actor recalled a memorable incident from the sets of Balu Mahendra’s Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam. “Vetrimaaran and I knew each other since then. We have been like brothers,” Dhanush said.

Vetrimaaran lauded Dhanush for the unflinching commitment he displayed towards Asuran and the effort he put in to play Sivasamy. “A film attracts everything it needs on its own, including the right technicians and actors. As a director, I provided the time and space. Naturally, everything fell into place. I thank the media for making the film a huge success. Critics were kind enough to praise Asuran despite its flaws,” said the award-winning filmmaker, admitting the experience of directing Asuran was both physically and emotionally draining.

Kalaipuli S Thanu of V Creations pointed out Rajinikanth equally enjoyed Asuran. “Superstar felt he should have done the film after watching the scene where Dhanush’s character (Sivasamy) falls at villagers’ feet. In fact, he was visibly excited towards the interval block. After Sivaji Ganesan, I admire Dhanush for his sincerity and down-to-earth attitude,” he said.

Asuran, which was released on October 4, 2019, is Dhanush’s biggest hit in Tamil thus far. The film grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

