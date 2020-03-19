Huma Qureshi to perform bike stunts in Ajith’s Valimai?

Huma Qureshi is honing her bike-riding skills for the Ajith starrer (Photo: Instagram/humaqureshi). Huma Qureshi is honing her bike-riding skills for the Ajith starrer (Photo: Instagram/humaqureshi).

The shooting of Ajith-starrer Valimai, which was supposed to take place in Visakhapatnam, has been postponed owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. Now, the latest news is that Huma Qureshi has been training in bike stunts.

Recently, the Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared photos and videos of herself learning how to ride the Royal Enfield. According to multiple reports, the Kaala actor will play the female lead in Valimai.

A source told indianexpress.com, “Huma’s character will travel throughout the film alongside Thala. Also, she will be performing stunts on a motorcycle.”

Since the story of Valimai is set against the backdrop of a bike race, Huma Qureshi is leaving no stone unturned to match up to Ajith’s bike riding skills. Though Valimai will have Ajith playing a cop, details of the film’s cast and crew have been kept under the wraps by its maker Boney Kapoor.

Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai has Yuvan Shankar Raja on the music, Nirav Shah on the camera and Thotta Tharani on the art direction.

This big-budget action entertainer, which went on floors on December 13 2019, is Vinoth’s second film with Ajith after Nerkonda Paarvai, the official Tamil remake of Pink.

