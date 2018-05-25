Huma Qureshi on working with Rajinikanth in Kaala: I am honoured to play this part

Huma Qureshi, who will be sharing the screen space for the first time with Rajinikanth in Kaala, says working with the superstar was a dream come true for her. “He is truly inspiring and an amazing human being. The whole shooting was a learning process for me, each and every person on the set was warm and appreciative,” Huma said in a statement here.
“Kaala was an experience of a lifetime for me, I have learnt and improved a lot from this film,” she added. She also praised director Pa Ranjith for writing strong female roles. “I am grateful to him for giving me such a beautiful yet complex and strong character- Zareena. I am honoured to play this part,” she said.
The gangster-drama revolves around the lives of oppressed Tamils of Mumbai and Rajinikanth will be reportedly playing the role of a feared and revered don. Kaala has been produced by Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush and is set to release on June 7.
While talking about the film at an event, Rajinikanth earlier said, But the film was extremely political which I didn’t want to do. I called Ranjith again. Kaala has politics but it’s not a political film. After Malaysia, I suggested doing a film on the people in Dharavi. Ranjith went to Mumbai for three months and came back with Kaala. I told Ranjith that Kabali was Ranjith’s film, but this should be his and my film as well.”
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App