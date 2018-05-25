Huma Qureshi on working with Rajinikanth in Kaala: I am honoured to play this part

Huma Qureshi will be next seen in Kaala alongside Rajinikanth. Huma Qureshi will be next seen in Kaala alongside Rajinikanth.

Huma Qureshi, who will be sharing the screen space for the first time with Rajinikanth in Kaala, says working with the superstar was a dream come true for her. “He is truly inspiring and an amazing human being. The whole shooting was a learning process for me, each and every person on the set was warm and appreciative,” Huma said in a statement here.

“Kaala was an experience of a lifetime for me, I have learnt and improved a lot from this film,” she added. She also praised director Pa Ranjith for writing strong female roles. “I am grateful to him for giving me such a beautiful yet complex and strong character- Zareena. I am honoured to play this part,” she said.

The gangster-drama revolves around the lives of oppressed Tamils of Mumbai and Rajinikanth will be reportedly playing the role of a feared and revered don. Kaala has been produced by Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush and is set to release on June 7.

While talking about the film at an event, Rajinikanth earlier said, But the film was extremely political which I didn’t want to do. I called Ranjith again. Kaala has politics but it’s not a political film. After Malaysia, I suggested doing a film on the people in Dharavi. Ranjith went to Mumbai for three months and came back with Kaala. I told Ranjith that Kabali was Ranjith’s film, but this should be his and my film as well.”

