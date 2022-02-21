Huma Qureshi says Valimai will ‘keep audience on edge of their seats’, heaps praise on Ajith: ‘He is so respectful’

Valimai marks Huma Qureshi’s second Tamil film after Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Huma had spoken about how Kaala was a film that will unite people. Now when the Ajith-starrer is up for release, we were keen to know how she feels about the H Vinoth directorial. “It will engage and enthral audience. The film will keep them on edge of their seats. I think when big stars like Rajinikanth sir and Ajith sir come out with their films, the kind of euphoria, excitement and expectation it has is next level,” Huma Qureshi expressed.

Recalling her Kaala experience, Huma said, “I remember I went for Kaala’s screening in Chennai. I walked in, was watching the film with the fans, I could not hear a single dialogue. I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is nuts.’ When I walked out, I had to get security because everyone was like literally jumping on me. I thought to myself that I should have prepared myself better for that situation. I think it is going to be same for Ajith sir’s film.”

She added, “The kind of euphoria he has and the love he gets, is insane. He is a very private person but I feel the kind of work he has associated himself with has got him immense respect from the audience. He is a true gentleman. He is so kind and respectful towards every single person on the sets. I learned so much from him. Just the kind of person he is, that energy radiates into the universe, which is why he has this mad following.” She also said that people are waiting for Valimai with bated breath and she is constantly asked about updates on the Ajith film. “People keep asking me about him and the film. And I am always like, I don’t know,” she mentioned.

Earlier, Huma called Valimai “a very different kind of a film.” The Mithya actor had also expressed that she is excited about “doing some action” in the film.

“Fans are in for a treat. The action is out of the world. I just feel blessed to have worked with him (Ajith). I cannot wait for the fans to watch the film in theatres,” Huma said. Valimai, produced by Boney Kapoor, is set for February 24 release.