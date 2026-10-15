Hrithik Roshan does a Rajinikanth in Jailer 2, massive cameo marks reunion after 40 years

Putting to rest the rumours that have been circulating over the past year, it has finally been revealed who the Bollywood star making a special cameo in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 is. The latest addition to “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian’s (Rajinikanth) army of highly skilled, fearless warriors is Roddy, essayed by none other than Bollywood’s “Greek God” Hrithik Roshan.

Although early speculation said that Shah Rukh Khan had been approached for a cameo in Jailer 2 — with even Mithun Chakraborty, who plays a key role in the action thriller, confirming it — later reports revealed that Bollywood’s Baadshah politely turned down the offer as he was busy with his upcoming actioner, director Siddharth Anand’s King, which is eyeing a December release this year.

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Later, rumours regarding Hrithik Roshan joining the project surfaced, although the makers did not confirm it definitively. Luckily for them, no photos of him from the sets leaked online. As a result, when he finally made his appearance on screen, looking ripped and dapper as ever, the audience went wild, leaving cinema halls shaking with the reverberations of applause and cheers.

(Spoilers ahead)

How Hrithik Roshan’s Roddy saves Rajinikanth’s ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian

Roddy makes his entry in Jailer 2 at a crucial juncture when even Tiger’s family has turned against the former cop. After a dirty game by Bodhi Kalpak (SJ Suryah), the main antagonist, Tiger lands in police custody, and Bodhi holds his family hostage. To escape from the station, Tiger calls his dear old friend Roddy, who rushes to his aid in no time.

Roddy makes his introduction in a modified vintage car with a rotary machine gun installed in its frunk. He smashes through the wall of the station with the car and terrifies the inspector with the gun before walking towards the cell where Tiger is lodged. Seeing him, Tiger is overwhelmed and thanks Roddy, who replies in a mix of Hindi and Tamil, “You may have forgotten how you helped me 20 years ago, but I haven’t.”

Hrithik Roshan imitates Rajinikanth

As Tiger steps out, Roddy takes his hand and says, “Any time, anything for you, sir,” hearing which the former pats his head. As they walk towards the car in slow motion, with Anirudh Ravichander’s electrifying music in the background, Hrithik imitates Rajinikanth’s iconic sunglasses flip, sending the audience into a frenzy of cheers.

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In one of the final fight scenes, Roddy makes a re-entry, this time with a group of female combatants, to help Tiger win the war against the Kalpaks. However, the movie doesn’t specify the exact connection between Roddy and Tiger.

Introduction of #HrithikRoshan in #Jailer2 https://t.co/imccRznHHb — 𝕂𝔸𝔹𝕀ℝ 𝔻ℍ𝔸𝕃𝕀𝕎𝔸𝕃 (@Unstoppable_HR) October 15, 2026

Aura Farmer HRITHIK ROSHAN with this BGM in JAILER 2 https://t.co/NJeNwZFbi3 — SpoilerFlim (@SpoilerrrrrFlim) October 15, 2026

Jailer 2 marks Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan’s first movie in 40 years. They last appeared together in Bhagwaan Dada (1986), helmed by J Om Prakash, the Bollywood star’s maternal grandfather. Hrithik was just 12 at that time. The movie also featured Rakesh Roshan, Sridevi, Tina Munim, and Danny Denzongpa in key roles.

Hrithik Roshan on working with Rajinikanth 40 years ago

Hrithik himself once recalled that during the shoot, Rajinikanth often took the blame for his mistakes. “What can I say about Rajini, sir?! I’m speechless! When I was young, during the time of Bhagwan Dada, I used to consider Rajini sir a friend and say whatever I wanted to say to him. He was so gracious back then and knew that I was just a child. I think he forgave a lot of things I must have done and said at that time,” he said during a chat with Samachar Plus.

Jailer 2 Reunion Has Roots: Rare Clip of Young #HrithikRoshan Dancing with #Rajinikanth Will Hit Different Now” https://t.co/QHcercRhAN — General Knowledge (@Knowledge0610) October 15, 2026

“But one thing I remember very clearly is that whenever, during the takes, I made mistakes in the dialogues, and my grandfather called cut because of my fault, Rajni sir would say, ‘Sorry sorry, I made a mistake sorry’. He would take responsibility for my mistakes and make me feel that ‘You’re okay. It’s not your fault; I made a mistake.’ So I remember that now with so much love in my heart,” Hrithik added.