‘My son likes you’: How Vijay’s compliment led to Sundeep Kishan starring in Sigma

Sundeep Kishan revealed how a meeting with CM Vijay led to him being cast as the lead in Jason Sanjay's Sigma.

Actor Sundeep Kishan has shared the full story of how he came on board Sigma, the directorial debut of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay. It began not with a script narration or a casting call but with a moment at the pooja ceremony of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo in 2023 that Sundeep was told to keep secret for over three years.

“It all started with a really sweet and unforgettable moment. I had gone to the Leo pooja as Lokesh Kanagaraj invited me. I was honestly quite nervous when I went there,” Sundeep said.

What happened next caught him off guard. “Lokesh then told me, ‘Vijay sir wants to meet you.’ When I met Vijay sir, he told me that he had watched and liked Maanagaram and some of my other films,” Sundeep recalled.