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‘My son likes you’: How Vijay’s compliment led to Sundeep Kishan starring in Sigma
Actor Sundeep Kishan has shared the story of how he was cast in Jason Sanjay's directorial debut Sigma, revealing it began with an unexpected meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay at the Leo pooja.
Actor Sundeep Kishan has shared the full story of how he came on board Sigma, the directorial debut of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay. It began not with a script narration or a casting call but with a moment at the pooja ceremony of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo in 2023 that Sundeep was told to keep secret for over three years.
“It all started with a really sweet and unforgettable moment. I had gone to the Leo pooja as Lokesh Kanagaraj invited me. I was honestly quite nervous when I went there,” Sundeep said.
What happened next caught him off guard. “Lokesh then told me, ‘Vijay sir wants to meet you.’ When I met Vijay sir, he told me that he had watched and liked Maanagaram and some of my other films,” Sundeep recalled.
Then came the line that changed the trajectory of Sundeep Kishan’s career. “He said something that I’ll always remember: ‘My son Sanjay likes you very much,'” Sundeep said.
Also Read: Vijay won’t be promoting son Jason Sanjay’s debut film Sigma: ‘He’s become CM now’
The compliment coming from one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars about his own son’s admiration was significant enough on its own. But what followed made it even more memorable. “Lokesh immediately told me, ‘Don’t say this outside, or you’ll get trolled,'” Sundeep said, laughing.
Sundeep Kishan kept the story private for over three years. “At that time, I couldn’t reveal it. But now I can finally share this beautiful memory because I’m the hero of Sanjay’s debut film,” he said.
About Sigma
Sigma is a heist action comedy starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead alongside Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan and Yog Japee. The music is composed by S. Thaman, cinematography by Krishnan Vasant, editing by Praveen KL and VFX by Hariharasuthan. It is produced by Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. The film releases on October 2, in the Gandhi Jayanti holiday window across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
Jason Sanjay has confirmed that CM Vijay will not promote the film. “I want the promotions to be about the film and not him. I don’t want it to overlap,” he said earlier this week. Sundeep, at a promotional event, had thanked Vijay for being the film’s “biggest inspiration” and quoted a line he said he learned from the Chief Minister: “Kill them with your smile. Bury them with your success.”
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