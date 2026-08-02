From living next to Jayalalithaa to staying in old-age home: How Mohan Sharma lost it all

No matter how prolific a person may be, a small misstep or setback can reset their film career, even taking them back to square one. Staying at the top forever is a feat few have achieved. The number of lives and careers that have withered away in Tinseltown far exceeds that of the successful. Take the multi-hyphenate Mohan Sharma, for instance. Despite once being a prominent figure in the South Indian film industry, particularly Tamil cinema, he now lives in an old-age home, struggling to afford his monthly medical expenses.

According to Mohan Sharma, he has produced 20 films, acted as the male lead in over 100 movies, portrayed strong character roles in about 50 films across various languages, was the first to produce films in all four South Indian languages, and even served as the president of the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce. However, he now leads a largely isolated life, having no one to look after him.

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In a recent interview, Mohan opened up about his hardships and revealed that “Superstar” Rajinikanth was the only person to lend him a helping hand when he needed it the most. Discussing his health issues, Mohan Sharma told Trend Talks, “I needed major surgery on my leg due to a growth. It left me unable to walk, so I had to have the surgery. I also had a ligament tear. I spent Rs 4-5 lakh on those surgeries. Besides, I also have vertigo, hypertension (high BP), and diabetes. I need daily insulin injections. I require around Rs 35,000 a month just for medicines.”

Revealing how he ended up at the old-age home, he said, “At one stage, I didn’t even have money for my medicines. I couldn’t tell anyone about my situation. At that time, my friends from the Rotary Club, who are trustees of this institution, suggested I stay here.”

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Why Mohan Sharma sold his Poes Garden house

But how did Mohan Sharma, a renowned actor, producer, director, and screenwriter, reach this stage? He shared that cinema, which initially took him to great heights, also caused his downfall. “My last film, the bilingual Gramam/Namma Gramam, won many awards, but I struggled to release it. I had to spend on theatres, publicity, and posters myself. My budget went way over; it soared up to Rs 2 crore instead of the planned Rs 1.25 crore.”

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To clear the debts, he even had to sell off his home in Poes Garden, a posh residential locality in Teynampet, Chennai, which he bought at the advice of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. “My house was in Poes Garden, right next to Jayalalithaa’s house. I bought that place because she told me to. One day, at AVM Studios, she was sitting outside reading something. I went and greeted her. Seeing me, she told me a good housing project was coming up in her neighbourhood of Poes Garden and advised me to buy a 2,500 sq ft flat there. I bought it based on her word. In the end, I had to sell it to settle my debts.”

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‘I was the last from film industry to see Jayalalithaa at her home’

Mohan Sharma further noted that he shared a warm bond with Jayalalithaa until her demise and was the last person from the film industry to meet her at her residence.

“One day, her maid told me she (Jayalalithaa) was unwell and that it was serious. She was being admitted to Apollo Hospitals. I went to her house. She asked why I looked so anxious. I told her I heard she was seriously ill. She replied, ‘No, Mohan, I’m just going to Apollo for two days, and I’ll be back.’ I was the last person from the film industry to see her at her home as she never came back from Apollo. That was a huge blow to me. I was deeply affected by her death. It hurt me both mentally and physically. I couldn’t handle it,” he recalled.

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‘Rajinikanth is God’s incarnation to me’

As the conversation continued, Mohan Sharma praised Rajinikanth and thanked him for helping him without him even asking. “Rajinikanth saved me by entering my life like a god. He called me and asked for my bank account number. He sent me Rs 1 lakh the next day. That’s what really saved me. It saved my dignity. I am very indebted to him. To the world, he is a superstar, but to me, he is God’s incarnation.”

When asked if his family doesn’t support him, Mohan shared, “I only have one son. He is in Germany. My wife and I are separated. My son had asked if he should come and take care of me. I told him not to do that since he and his wife are earning well there.” On why his son wasn’t helping him financially, the actor-producer revealed, “He has bought a house and has to pay EMIs. He said he couldn’t help me immediately, so I didn’t press him.”

He further revealed that while he lived with his wife in an apartment in her name, she and her brother eventually asked him to leave, rendering him homeless. “My wife’s brother wanted me to leave that apartment. It’s her property. He made sure I left and convinced her as well. Then they sent a divorce notice.”

Mohan Sharma reaches out to CM Vijay

Mohan Sharma added, “I have a few relatives. One sent Rs 2 lakh, another sent Rs 21,000, and another sent Rs 50,000. But my medicines alone cost Rs 35,000 a month. That’s why I’m here (at the old-age home).”

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The actor-producer concluded by saying he has contacted the team of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for help. “Vijay is my friend. I’ve known him for 25 years and worked on his films. I’ve sent a request to meet him. I haven’t received a reply yet. If I meet him, I’ll tell him my problems. If he does something, it will be a big help.”

About Mohan Sharma

Mohan Sharma is best known for his performances in movies such as Chattakari (1974), Nellu (1974), Akkarai Pachai (1974), Prayanam (1975), Chuvanna Sandhyakal (1975), Thoondil Meen (1977), Nadakame Ulagam (1979), Kaanthavalayam (1980), Saagara Sangamam (1983), Veta (1986), Suyamvaram (1999), Dada Sahib (2000), Friends (2001), Kuberan (2002), Parthiban Kanavu (2003), Priyamana Thozhi (2003), Sachien (2005), Mayamohini (2012), Mamangam (2019), and Forensic (2020) among others.

He was initially married to actor Lakshmi, his co-star in movies like Chattakari, Raagam, and Prayanam. They tied the knot in 1975, according to Manorama Online, but their marriage lasted only five years, and they parted ways in 1980. He then reportedly married a woman named Shanthi.

Disclaimer: This feature reflects personal recollections of financial hardship, emotional grief, and individual health experiences shared strictly for informational and reflective purposes. It is non-advisory in nature and does not constitute professional medical, financial, or psychological advice.