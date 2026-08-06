How Madrasapattinam losses and a Rs 23-crore gamble almost sank AGS Entertainment

AGS Entertainment CEO Archana Kalpathi has shared an account of the financial struggles that shaped one of Tamil cinema’s most prominent production houses, revealing that some of the company’s most acclaimed films were also its most expensive mistakes, and that the blockbuster that turned things around nearly did not find a buyer.

Speaking about AGS Entertainment’s early years with Touring Talkies, Archana said AGS went through a difficult stretch where good films consistently failed to match their investment. The first example she cited was Madrasapattinam, the 2010 period romance directed by AL Vijay and starring Arya and Amy Jackson, which is now regarded as a modern classic in Tamil cinema but was a financial disappointment at the time of its release.

“We overspent, though it was a classic, beautiful film. I always still quote and irritate my father about it,” Kalpathi said, adding, “In today’s scenerio, I don’t think we can do another Madrasapattinam. The making, the scale was massive, but I believe the market was just not ready for it.”

She said the same pattern played out with Irumbu Kottai Murattu Singam, directed by Chimbu Deven, which was released the same year. “The scale was massive, but it is not a bad film,” she said, acknowledging that the returns did not justify the investment despite the quality of the product.

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AGS Entertainment then tried to course-correct by working with newer directors, but the results were inconsistent. Archana Kalpathi pointed to Irumbu Thirai, the 2018 action thriller starring Vishal and directed by PS Mithran, as an example. “We brought in new directors, which didn’t work as well,” she said.

It was at this point, she revealed, that her father, AGS founder Kalpathi S Aghoram, stepped in with a piece of advice that changed how the company operated. “Dad advised us not to take three or four films at the same time, just one film at a time,” Archana Kalpathi said, adding, “We tried making films in different genres, but financially, it was definitely not there.”

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The turning point came with Thani Oruvan, the 2015 action thriller directed by Mohan Raja and starring Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swami. But the path to that turning point was anything but smooth. Archana revealed that production delays stretched the film’s timeline by nearly two years, and by the time the first copy was ready, AGS had spent Rs 23 crore on the project with most of its rights still unsold.

“Initially, we had planned to deliver the first copy of Thani Oruvan to Sun TV. However, due to production delays, the film was postponed by nearly one and a half to two years. By then, their scheduling window had expired. At that point, we had to arrange Rs 23 crore in funding. Despite the delay, Sun TV retained the satellite rights to the film.”

What happened next is now Tamil cinema history. Thani Oruvan opened strongly, built extraordinary word-of-mouth on the back of Arvind Swami’s iconic villain performance, and went on to become a blockbuster, earning over Rs 100 crore at the box office. It established AGS as a production house that could deliver both critical and commercial success, and opened the doors for the company’s later collaborations with Vijay on Bigil and GOAT, and with Pradeep Ranganathan on Love Today.

“Despite all of the setbacks, the movie went on to become a blockbuster,” Archana Kalpathi said.

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AGS Entertainment was founded in 2006 by the Kalpathi brothers, S. Aghoram, S. Ganesh and S. Suresh. The company began production with Susi Ganesan’s Thiruttu Payale and has since bankrolled over 25 films. Archana Kalpathi took over as CEO and has been the creative force behind several of the company’s biggest hits. AGS also operates a chain of multiplex cinemas across Chennai.