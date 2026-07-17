‘Why pay again?’: How Ajith skipped a Rs 4.5 cr fund-raiser but donated Rs 10 lakh instead

In 2002, when the South Indian Film Artistes’ Association, commonly known as the Nadigar Sangam, organised star night shows in Singapore and Malaysia to clear debts of approximately Rs 4.5 crore, nearly the entire Tamil film industry participated. However, one of its biggest names was conspicuously absent, and that was Ajith Kumar. His reasoning: audiences already spend their money buying tickets to watch our films, so why should actors organise events and ask the same people to pay again?

The event was organised under the leadership of Captain Vijayakanth, who was then serving as the president of the association. To clear the dues, he had put together the overseas star night events to raise the funds needed. The events were coordinated by Vijayakanth along with Sarathkumar, Napolean, SS Chandran and Radha Ravi, with Rajinikanth among the top stars who performed at the shows.

What happened?

South Indian Film Artistes’ Association functions as a trade union for film, television and stage actors in Tamil Nadu and has over 3,000 members. Over the years, however, the Sangam accumulated significant debts, through a combination of poor financial management, unpaid dues and mounting operational costs. By the time Vijayakanth took over as president, the outstanding amount had ballooned to Rs 4.5 crore. And to this, Ajith’s absence stirred controversy. But when Vijayakanth was asked about it, his response surprised many. Rather than criticising his colleague, ‘Captain’ said he understood and respected Ajith’s position.

According to accounts from those present, Vijayakanth said he had approached Ajith personally, and that the actor had given him a reason he found genuinely appreciable. “Audiences already spend their money buying tickets to watch films. Why should actors then organise events and ask the same people to pay again? If actors, who earn well, genuinely want to help, they can contribute from their own pockets,” Ajith said to Vijayakanth.

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Following the remark, Ajith handed Vijayakanth a cheque, reported to be Rs 10 lakh, as his personal contribution to the Sangam’s debt repayment. He simply chose not to participate in the event itself.

The gesture drew a mixed response at the time. Some within the industry appreciated the principle behind it. Others were less pleased, viewing his absence as a refusal to stand with the collective effort, regardless of how much money he had contributed privately.

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Ajith has held the same position consistently for over two decades. When the Nadigar Sangam organised a celebrity cricket tournament in Chennai in April 2016 to raise funds for a new building, Ajith declined to attend. His reasoning, as relayed by actor S. Ve. Shekher, was identical to what he had told Vijayakanth 14 years earlier: actors earn well enough to fund their own association’s building, and the public should not be asked to pay for it.

In January 2018, when the Sangam held another Natchathira Vizha event in Malaysia, Ajith was absent again. So was Vijay. S. Ve. Shekher, who resigned from his position as trustee of the Sangam after that event, publicly revealed Ajith’s reasoning. “He said that we as actors earn very well, we price our movies to be watched in theatres. Why organise an event and sell the tickets for money again? As actors, it suffices that people like us who earn well pool money on our own and build the Nadigar Sangam building,” Shekher said.

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While time moved on, Ajith Kumar’s reasoning remained same each time. Whether it was Vijayakanth asking in 2002, Vishal in 2016 or the office-bearers in 2018, Ajith’s answer did not change. While he willingfully contributed, he never performed at a fundraiser.