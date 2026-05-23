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‘Housefull board pics make me very happy’: Suriya celebrates success of Karuppu
Suriya at Karuppu's success meet revealed the climax song was shot five months after the edit was locked, amid severe financial strain at Dream Warrior Pictures.
Karuppu has crossed Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. The housefull boards are up across Tamil Nadu. And Suriya, at the film’s success meet, had a few things to say about how close it came to not being what it is.
“We shot that climax song five months after locking the edit,” he said at the event on Saturday. “They could have dropped the idea because of the financial situation, but they decided to do whatever it took for the film.”
It was a pointed acknowledgement of what the team behind Dream Warrior Pictures went through to get this film made and released in the form audiences eventually saw on screen. “From kids to elders, the housefull board pics make me very happy,” Suriya added.
What the production actually went through
The financial difficulties Suriya referenced at the success meet were visible on release day itself. When Karuppu was originally scheduled to open on May 14, all shows were cancelled at the last minute after Dream Warrior Pictures failed to clear dues owed to distributors. The cancellation was abrupt, leaving fans who had already booked tickets and made plans with no film to watch.
Also Read: Suriya’s Karuppu crosses Rs 200 cr globally, ends Tamil box office’s nine-month drought
Director RJ Balaji posted an emotional video message on Instagram that evening. He was visibly fighting back tears as he apologised to fans for the delay and asked them to hold on. The production house posted a statement that read: “There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu — who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays — we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude.”
The film released the following day, May 15. Suriya himself posted on X that morning: “Dear all… Thank you for being with us!”
The climax song was shot five months after the edit had already been locked, during a period when the production was clearly under severe financial strain. It was this detail that Suriya wanted audiences to understand.
What the film has since become
Karuppu is now Suriya’s highest-grossing film in a career that spans over 35 years and 45 leading roles. It is the first film of his career to cross Rs 100 crore net at the domestic box office, surpassing Singam 2 (2013) which had held that record for 13 years. It has also become the first Tamil film in nine months to cross Rs 100 crore in Tamil cinema, breaking a streak of underperformance that stretched back to Coolie in August 2025.
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