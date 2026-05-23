‘Housefull board pics make me very happy’: Suriya celebrates success of Karuppu

Karuppu has crossed Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. The housefull boards are up across Tamil Nadu. And Suriya, at the film’s success meet, had a few things to say about how close it came to not being what it is.

“We shot that climax song five months after locking the edit,” he said at the event on Saturday. “They could have dropped the idea because of the financial situation, but they decided to do whatever it took for the film.”

It was a pointed acknowledgement of what the team behind Dream Warrior Pictures went through to get this film made and released in the form audiences eventually saw on screen. “From kids to elders, the housefull board pics make me very happy,” Suriya added.