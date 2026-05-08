‘Honorable CM Vijay’: Theatres congratulate TVK chief amid Tamil Nadu swearing-in delay, spark row

Fans of actor-politician Vijay have been in celebratory mode ever since his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu elections. However, despite winning 108 seats, Vijay still requires around 10 more seats to secure a majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly and officially become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The political situation is still evolving in the state as Governor Rajendra Arlekar has delayed swearing-in, noting that the “majority required to form the government has not been established.” He asked Vijay to submit proof of support from at least 118 legislators before giving a go-ahead to form the government.

Amid ongoing political speculation, some of Vijay’s fans appear to have already declared him the state’s next Chief Minister. A video released by Ahimsa Entertainment referring to Vijay as “Honourable Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay” has now gone viral across social media platforms, including X and Reddit. The clip was also reportedly screened at KG Cinemas, raising questions over whether such content can legally be played inside theatres without certification.

India’s first time CM title card for actor ! #TVKVijay‌ 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/vHqDuRenku — 𝗚𝗥𝗜𝗠_𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗘𝗥 ᴶᴱᴱⱽᴬ (@leodas_jeeva) May 6, 2026

On May 7, videos from inside the theatre surfaced online showing fans cheering, whistling and dancing as a montage featuring Vijay played on the big screen. The video opened with the text: “Honourable Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay,” followed by visuals of Vijay in a fiery police avatar. The title Jana Nayagan then appeared on screen, alongside the message: “Let’s celebrate in theatres soon.”

A screenshot of video shared by Ahimsa Entertainment. A screenshot of video shared by Ahimsa Entertainment.

The clip ended with a thank-you note from KG Cinemas. Soon after the video went viral, many social media users dismissed it as “fan-made” or AI-generated. However, a source close to KG Cinemas told SCREEN that the clip was not fan-made and had allegedly been shared by someone from ‘the production side’ of Vijay’s upcoming film, Jana Nayagan.

Screenshot of celebration at KG Cinemas. Screenshot of celebration at KG Cinemas.

Mention of KG Cinema on the Big screen that screened the video. Mention of KG Cinema on the Big screen that screened the video.

“It is not a fan-made video. It was sent from the production side of the Jana Nayagan movie. They had shared a four-minute mash-up featuring Vijay songs,” the source claimed.

When asked whether the content came directly from KVN Productions — the production house backing Jana Nayagan — the source clarified: “This is not from KVN Productions. It was shared from the production side; we only added the mash-up for Jana Nayagan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsaentertainment)

The source also shared a link to the same video uploaded on Ahimsa Entertainment’s official Instagram page. The caption on the post read: “History has been made today. Our Thalapathy Vijay is now the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu — despite every voice that swore this day would never come. To have stood with him across his last five films is a privilege we will speak about for life. And even as Tamil Nadu welcomes her new leader, Jana Nayagan is going to shake theatres to their core — a final gift from a star to the people who made him. The reign begins.”

According to its official website, Ahimsa Entertainment is an overseas distribution company that has distributed several Vijay films in the UK, including Leo, The Greatest of All Time, Varisu, Beast and Master.

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While the video’s presence on Instagram may not violate any regulations, its theatrical screening has triggered debate because all content exhibited in Indian theatres must first receive certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Former CBFC board member Shubhra Gupta questioned how such content could have been approved and screened so quickly.

“Any content that is screened in theatres must first receive certification from the CBFC. Without a CBFC certificate, it cannot legally be exhibited in Indian cinemas. That is the law. If this was done on the producer’s instructions, then the bigger question is: when was this decision taken? The election results were declared only two days ago. How did they already create and decide on content projecting him as the Chief Minister? He hasn’t even taken oath yet, and the numbers for a clear majority are still being discussed,” she said.

She further added: “It is practically impossible for the CBFC to approve such content within just two days. Things do not work that way. Someone has clearly jumped the gun. The real question is — who authorised the making of this content and who permitted it to be screened? That is a serious concern.”

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A screenshot of CBFC website. A screenshot of CBFC website.

A search on the CBFC’s official website also raises further questions. As of now, only two certified entries linked to Jana Nayagan appear in the database — Jana Nayagan (Theatrical Glimpse) and Jana Nayagan (Video Glimpse). No certification record for the now-viral “Chief Minister Vijay” montage appears to be publicly available.

This has now sparked a larger debate online: was the content screened without certification, and if so, was it done illegally?