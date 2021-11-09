Hindu Makkal Katchi announces a cash award of Rs 1001 for kicking Vijay Sethupathi

The Hindu Makkal Katchi has offered a reward of Rs 1,001 for anyone who kicks actor Vijay Sethupathi for allegedly insulting U Muthuramalingam Thevar, a freedom fighter of the Thevar community.

The official Twitter account of the party said, “Arjun Sampath announces cash award, for kicking actor Vijay Sethupathi for insulting Thevar Ayya. 1 kick = Rs.1001/- for any one who kicks him, until he apologises (sic).”

This happened after a video went viral where a man identified as Maha Gandhi was seen rushing to kick Vijay Sethupathi as he was being escorted by his team at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on November 3.

According to a report by The News Minute, Maha Gandhi said that since he was a fan of Sethupathi, he wanted to wish him for winning a National Award, to which the actor allegedly responded with a “Is this a nation?” remark. The man went on to claim that since Sethupathi hails from the south, Maha asked him about attending Thevar Guru Puja held in Muthuramalingam’s honour.

“Vijay Sethupathi replied that the person I’m talking about is a Jewish carpenter (Jesus) and not who I am saying,” The News Minute quoted Maha Gandhi as saying. Maha further added that he was later attacked by two people as he was trying to get his luggage, and that he wanted to respond to Sethupathi in the same manner which is why he lunged at the actor.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has claimed that everything was ‘blown out of proportion’ since the incident was recorded on phone and uploaded on the internet. “A very minor issue was blown out of proportion because an onlooker shot the incident on his phone. You know how it is these days. Every phone carrier is a filmmaker,” Sethupathi said.

Speaking of Maha Gandhi, Sethupathi said that the man was not his fan and was drunk, which is why he behaved in that fashion. “He was drunk. When people are not in their senses they behave like that. He was not a fan. He got into an argument with us. The argument continued when we landed,” concluded the actor.