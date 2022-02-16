Hey Sinamika trailer: Dulquer Salmaan promises a contemporary tale of romance, marriage and heartbreaks

Superstars Mammooty and Mahesh Babu on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming romantic drama Hey Sinamika. The movie marks the directorial debut of celebrated choreographer Brinda.

Going by the trailer, Dulquer’s Yaazhan seems like a Malayali man hosting a Tamil radio show. Thus, he has the habit of non-stop talking, one of the major complaints of his wife Mona, played by Aditi Rao Hydari. Yaazhan is a rebel and he doesn’t take gender roles too seriously. He seems content being a house husband, and does not feel insecure about his wife having a career and paying the bills. Did somebody say Ki & Ka? Wait. There is more to it.

The couple’s marriage gets complicated when Yaazhan becomes friends with a beautiful woman, setting the stage for an engaging love triangle. “Love gets complicated this season,” tweeted Dulquer, while sharing the trailer.

96 fame Govind Vasantha has composed the music for Hey Sinamika. Dulquer has also reportedly sung a Tamil song for the first time in the movie.

Hey Sinamika will open in cinemas in Tamil and Telugu on March 3.