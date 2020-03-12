Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal’s Hey Sinamika goes on floors

Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal will share screen space for the first time in Hey Sinamika. Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal will share screen space for the first time in Hey Sinamika.

After the success of his latest Tamil release Kannum Kannum Kolaiyadithaal, actor Dulquer Salmaan is set to team up with Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal for his next Kollywood outing. The film titled Hey Sinamika went on floors today.

Incidentally, the film’s title Hey Sinamika has been taken from a song in Mani Ratnam’s movie OK Kanmani, which also starred Dulquer as the lead.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter to express their excitement about the project.

“And we roll!! First day on the sets of Brinda’s directorial debut #HeySinamika. Blessed to be a part of this exciting film with @dulQuer and @MsKajalAggarwal @jiostudios @brindagopal @JioCinema @globalonestudio,” Aditi tweeted.

Dulquer, on the other hand, posted on Twitter, “The magic of new beginnings ! Starting the journey of #HeySinamika with some lovely ladies Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal and under the guidance of my dearest Brinda master ! @jiostudios @dulQuer @aditiraohydari @MsKajalAggarwal @brindagopal @JioCinema @globalonestudio.”

Hey Sinamika marks the first directorial venture of ace Kollywood choreographer Brindha Gopal. She has been a part of many successful movies like Vaaranam Aayiram, Maan Karate, Kadal and Theri.

Jio Studios is entering Kollywood with Hey Sinamika. Govind Vasantha of 96 fame has been roped in to compose the music for the film.

To mark the first day of the shoot, ace filmmakers K Bhagyaraj and Mani Ratnam directed the first shot, while Suhashini and Khusbhu gave the first clap.

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Mysskin’s Psycho. Kajal Aggarwal, whose last release was 2019’s Comaali, is part of director Shankar’s Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan.

