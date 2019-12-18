Hero will portray Sivakarthikeyan in a different light: Cinematographer George C Williams

Hero has been directed by PS Mithran. Hero has been directed by PS Mithran.

George C Williams, the cinematographer of Hero, is confident that the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer will strike a chord with all sections of the audience. The DoP, who rose to fame with movies like Theri, Kaththi, Raja Rani and Naanum Rowdydhaan, says, “Hero discusses an important issue that we face today.”

George believes every film is a learning experience. “In particular, collaborating with friends on a creative project has its own advantages. If Siva is my good friend and a brilliant performer, Mithran is a sensible filmmaker,” he notes.

Sharing his working experience, he adds, “Right from the beginning, Sivakarthikeyan, Mithran and I believed in this film. Hero will portray Sivakarthikeyan in a different light. I am sure the film will have a good impact on the minds of the audience.”

George C Williams also opened up about the rest of the star cast. “Everyone including Kalyani Priyadarshan, Abhay Deol and Arjun Sarja have given their best. Also, I was extremely happy when Yuvan Shankar Raja sir came on board. For the whole team, it felt like a blessing. He is a thorough genius. I hope the audience will enjoy watching Hero as much as we enjoyed making it,” he says.

Directed by PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame, Hero, a vigilante superhero film with a run-time of 164 minutes, will release this Friday.

While Abhay Deol, who is making his Kollywood debut with Hero, plays the villain, the film also stars Naachiyaar fame Ivana in an important role.

Hero is bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh under his KJR Studios banner.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd