Hero teaser: Sivakarthikeyan plays a masked crime-fighting vigilante

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Thursday launched the teaser of Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero. The Dabangg star said, “What a stylish teaser! (sic)”, while releasing the promo video of the Tamil film.

“Big thanks to you for the wishes and for the kind support sir…we are extremely happy to see this twee and thanks again from the entire Hero team sir (sic),” Sivakarthikeyan responded to Salman expressing gratitude.

Sivakarthikeyan will be playing a masked crime-fighting vigilante in his upcoming film, which has been titled Hero, no less. The film is directed by PS Mithran, who got rich last year by making a film that played up the evil side of the internet, Irumbu Thirai.

Going by Hero teaser, Mithran seems to have made a film based on the dark side of our education system. We get a glimpse of how it has become a factory of producing narrow-minded, self-interested individuals. And Abhay Deol seems to play a megalomaniac corporate criminal, who wants people to stay dumb. He seems to go after people, who show signs of intelligence. We get to meet Arjun Sarja. He is smart and seems to be handy with technology. Of course, he is Abhay Deol’s rival. Enter, the Hero. He has a suit, a mask and seems to be armed with interesting gadgets that could blow up. Arjun looks like playing the role of mentor to Sivakarthikeyan’s character. His character seems to be that of Alfred Pennyworth and Lucius Fox rolled into one, supplying both wisdom and toys to the hero.

Sivakarthikeyan began his career as a stand-up comedian and hosted a couple of entertainment shows on a cable TV network for a few years. He later made his screen debut as an actor backed by the reputation that he made as a comic. But, quickly, he overshadowed his comedian image by fashioning himself as a massy commercial hero, who could single-handedly destroy an army of bad guys. And now, he is aiming to reach the next stage of stardom: become a superhero.

The film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead and it is produced by Kotapadi J. Rajesh of KJR Studios.

Hero is expected to hit the screens during Christmas holidays this year.