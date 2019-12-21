Hero full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Hero has leaked on Tamilrockers. Hero has leaked on Tamilrockers.

Sivakarthikeyan’s superhero film Hero has found its way to the piracy website Tamilrockers. The P S Mithran directorial also stars Arjun, Abhay Deol, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Ivana.

Tamilrockers regularly hosts movies and TV shows, often as soon as they are released. After the most expensive Indian film 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, was released last year and was uploaded on Tamilrockers, the production house Lyca Productions filed an appeal with the Madras High Court.

The High Court then directed internet service providers to block 12,000 websites, among which more than 2000 were operated by Tamilrockers alone.

The website has leaked even popular TV series like Sacred Games and Game of Thrones.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film two stars. Manoj wrote, “Hero only aspires to tap into the reservoir of emotions in the audience. And it wants to ask the audience some hard-hitting questions and get paid for that. So that Mithran can move on and start gathering newspaper clips to prepare the script for his next movie.”

“The core issue that Hero wants to address is something filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani had addressed effectively and very movingly in his comedy drama 3 Idiots. But, the 2009 Hindi movie could be qualified as a “movie.” Hero, however, plays out like a collection of “Ultimate Quotable Quotes.” The in-your-face approach by the director lacks the maturity and nuance of a seasoned filmmaker,” he added.

