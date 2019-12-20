Hero and Thambi movie release LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Sivakarthikeyan and Karthi

Sivakarthikeyan’s superhero film Hero and Jyothika and Karthi’s thriller Thambi, helmed by Jeethu Joseph, have hit the screens.
Hero has been written and directed by PS Mithran. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Abhay Deol, Hero also features Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ivana and Robo Shankar among others. The music of the movie has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.
In an earlier interview, Hero cinematographer Geroge C Williams said, “Hero discusses an important issue that we face today. Right from the beginning, Sivakarthikeyan, Mithran and I believed in this film. Hero will portray Sivakarthikeyan in a different light. I am sure the film will have a good impact on the minds of the audience.”
“Everyone including Kalyani Priyadarshan, Abhay Deol and Arjun Sarja have given their best. Also, I was extremely happy when Yuvan Shankar Raja sir came on board. For the whole team, it felt like a blessing. He is a thorough genius. I hope the audience will enjoy watching Hero as much as we enjoyed making it,” Williams added.
Hero has been bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh under his KJR Studios banner.
Karthi and Jyothika will be sharing screen space for the first time in Thambi. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Sowcar Janaki, Nedumudi Venu and Nikhila Vimal among others.
Thambi director Jeetho Joseph told indianexpress.com, "If you liked Papanasam, I am sure you’ll like this one too. If I speak much now, you won’t enjoy the suspense!"
"#Thambi - 3.5 /5. @Karthi_Offl's dream run will continue. After #Kaithi, this ought to be another Hit for him, in a totally different genre. He's in fine form Welcome return to Kollywood for #JeethuJoseph after Papanasam. Some Drishyam flavour is there here too GO FOR IT," writes film trade analyst Kaushik LM on Twitter.
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter, "#Thambi [3.5/5]: An unpredictable thriller set in a family backdrop.. Twists and turns keep u engrossed..@Karthi_Offl is fantastic.. He is the lifeline of the movie..#Jyotika has done well..#Sathyaraj another seasoned performance..@Nikhilavimal1 in a pleasant role"
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Hero director PS Mithran said, "I didn’t set out to make a template-driven ‘superhero’ film. It simply ended up being one. Thanks to my producer and Sivakarthikeyan who made Hero become a big project. Sivakarthikeyan plays Sakthi who questions the system. I promise that the film won’t disappoint you."
Karthi posted on Twitter, "#Thambi #Donga releasing worldwide today! Hope you all enjoy with your family! #Jyotika #Sathyaraj #JeethuJoseph @Nikhilavimal1 @govind_vasantha @rdrajasekar"
"Best wishes to my Ammu @kalyanipriyan on her first Tamil Film #Hero with @Siva_Kartikeyan," Mohanlal said via Twitter.
Journalist Rajasekar wrote on Twitter, "#Thambi first half - An engaging family drama where @Karthi_Offl's shines with his comic timing. A couple of twists paces up the narration. The ensemble actors including Sathyaraj and Jyotika give a wholesome family entertainer feel. Good so far. @Karthi_Offl's combination scenes with Master Ashwanth of Super Deluxe fame & Sowcar Janaki also bring in a lot of fun moments. #Thambi"
Kathir tweeted, "#Hero from Today!! Hearing great things about the film. Best wishes to all the superhero’s in film @Siva_Kartikeyan @Psmithran @george_dop @kalyanipriyan @dhilipaction @kjr_studios @thisisysr & the whole team."
Viacom18 Studios COO Ajit Andhare shared on Twitter, "Today is an important milestone @viacom18studios Our first mainstream Tamil film is in theatres. A big shoutout to you all who made it happen. Step by step we build! #Thambi @Karthi_offl #Jyotika #Sathyaraj #SurajSadanah @Saritagpatil @govind_vasantha @ParallelMinds9 @SdcPicturez"
Dhananjayan posted on Twitter, "#Hero is a purposeful & sensible film from @Psmithran on the changes needed in our education system, told with a Super Hero element. Good work from @Siva_Kartikeyan @akarjunofficial & Team. Best wishes to @kjr_studios."