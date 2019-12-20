Hero and Thambi movie release LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Sivakarthikeyan and Karthi

Hero and Thambi movie release: It is Sivakarthikeyan vs Karthi at the Tamil box office. Hero and Thambi movie release: It is Sivakarthikeyan vs Karthi at the Tamil box office.

Sivakarthikeyan’s superhero film Hero and Jyothika and Karthi’s thriller Thambi, helmed by Jeethu Joseph, have hit the screens.

Hero has been written and directed by PS Mithran. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Abhay Deol, Hero also features Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ivana and Robo Shankar among others. The music of the movie has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

In an earlier interview, Hero cinematographer Geroge C Williams said, “Hero discusses an important issue that we face today. Right from the beginning, Sivakarthikeyan, Mithran and I believed in this film. Hero will portray Sivakarthikeyan in a different light. I am sure the film will have a good impact on the minds of the audience.”

“Everyone including Kalyani Priyadarshan, Abhay Deol and Arjun Sarja have given their best. Also, I was extremely happy when Yuvan Shankar Raja sir came on board. For the whole team, it felt like a blessing. He is a thorough genius. I hope the audience will enjoy watching Hero as much as we enjoyed making it,” Williams added.

Hero has been bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh under his KJR Studios banner.

Karthi and Jyothika will be sharing screen space for the first time in Thambi. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Sowcar Janaki, Nedumudi Venu and Nikhila Vimal among others.