Hero first look: Sivakarthikeyan’s character raises a lot of questions

The first look of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film, Hero, is here. Written and directed by PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame, the film is touted to be an action-thriller. Sivakarthikeyan shared the first look on his official Twitter page with the caption, “Here it is #HeroFirstLook.”

The poster is interesting as we see Sivakarthikeyan standing holding a mask, while he is surrounded by tall buildings, smoke and fire. The intriguing first look has got us wondering about his character in the film and it is unclear whether he will be playing a vigilante or a superhero.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, Hero stars Bollywood actor Abhay Deol as the antagonist. Filmmaker Priyadarshan’s daughter, Kalyani Priyadarshan, will be making her Kollywood debut as the female lead in the film. Arjun, Ivana, Yogi Babu will be seen in supporting roles.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film and the technical crew comprises of George C Williams and Ruben for cinematography and editing, respectively. Kotapadi Rajesh, who was the distributor of Viswasam, is bankrolling the film.

Sivakarthikeyan is also working on a sci-fi film with Ravi Kumar of Netru Indru Naalai fame. Simultaneously, the actor is focusing on his second production venture after Kanaa that has popular VJ Rio Raj playing the lead.