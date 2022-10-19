Jyotika refuses to let age change her on 44th birthday: ‘I will change the way I age’

Actress Jyotika turned 44 on October 18, and uniquely, she gifted herself ‘strength and health’ on her birthday. In an Instagram video, the actress is seen working out strenuously and setting major fitness goals for the fans. Looks like Jo signed up for a new fitness program on her birthday.

In the caption of the video, she wrote, “Gifting myself this birthday with strength n health. Functional training with the extremely gifted Mahesh Ghanekar. I will not let age change me, I will change the way I age! (sic)”

The comments section is flooded with fans who were impressed by the actress’s fitness. Among her fans is actress Aishwarya Lekshmi (Last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 1), who commented “Wowwwwwwwww.’ Another fan wrote, “Such an inspiration mam always been a hardened fan of you (sic).” Cricketer Suresh Raina has also liked the video.

Jyotika’s last public appearance was with her husband, actor Suriya, at the National Awards. Their home production, Soorarai Pottru, won multiple awards at the 68th National Film Awards.

On the work front, she was last seen in Udanpirappe, which was released in 2021. The actress-producer didn’t have a release this year. However, she is teaming up with Malayalam superstar Mammootty for a film, titled Kaathal -The Core. Sharing the poster of the film, Mammootty wrote, “From day one, this film’s idea & every step taken by Dir Jeo Baby & team @MKampanyOffl is so good!! Wishing @mammukka , Jo and team the best for @kaathalthecore. Happy happy birthday Jo!!! (sic).”

Kaathal is directed by Jeo Baby, who is known for the acclaimed film The Great Indian Kitchen.