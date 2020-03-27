Here’s how Team Master is practicing social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak

Vijay, Anirudh Ravichander, Malavika Mohanan and producer Jagadish are staying in touch during the lockdown. (Photo: Malavika Mohanan/Twitter) Vijay, Anirudh Ravichander, Malavika Mohanan and producer Jagadish are staying in touch during the lockdown. (Photo: Malavika Mohanan/Twitter)

As the country is facing a complete lockdown due to the novel coronavirus, many celebrities are making the best use of their time at home.

The cast and crew of Tamil film Master are also practising social-distancing amid coronavirus outbreak. Malavika Mohanan, who is playing the female lead in Master, shared a screengrab from a video call on Twitter. Vijay, Anirudh Ravichander and producer Jagadish are also seen in the screengrab.

“Problems will come and go..konjam chill panu maapi! How we hang out when we can’t really hang out. Team ‘Master’ is social-distancing. Are you? @actorvijay @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss,” the caption of the screengrab read.

Problems will come and go..konjam chill panu maapi! ☺️ How we hang out when we can’t really hang out 😋

Team ‘Master’ is social-distancing. Are you? @actorvijay @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss pic.twitter.com/OiUelLDUi1 — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) March 26, 2020

Earlier, Malavika Mohanan also shared a photo of herself where she urged everyone to stay at home. “The health of my parents, my brother, my loved and close ones is my most important priority in life. Us being irresponsible and negligent puts them in danger of contracting harmful virusus. #stayhome #staysafe #breakthechain #istayhomefor,” she tweeted.

The health of my parents, my brother, my loved and close ones is my most important priority in life. Us being irresponsible and negligent puts them in danger of contracting harmful virusus. #stayhome #staysafe #breakthechain #istayhomefor pic.twitter.com/vspHY7oEQE — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) March 24, 2020

Master, which was set to hit screens this April, will most likely be postponed. The trailer of the film is also yet to be released by the makers. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shantanu Bhagyaraj.

