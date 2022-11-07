scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Shruti Haasan shares childhood photo of ‘bapuji’ Kamal Haasan on his birthday

Marking the birthday of Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and wished her father with a special photo.

Shruti Haasan and Kamal HaasanShruti Haasan wished Kamal Haasan on social media on his birthday. (Photo: shrutzhaasan/Instagram)

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan turned a year older today and his daughter Shruti Haasan dropped a sweet birthday wish on social media. Taking to Instagram story, the ‘Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ actor shared a childhood picture of the birthday boy with a caption. She wrote, “Happy birthday Bapuji.”

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan on Sunday announced his next with director Mani Ratnam. The movie KH234 will be out in theatres in 2024. It is being produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth under their respective banners Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. AR Rahman will be composing the music for the film. Interestingly, this is the first time that the power trio is collaborating on a project. AR Rahman keeps working with Mani Ratnam, however, the music maestro hasn’t done a project with Kamal Haasan in a very long time. Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan last worked 35 years ago in Nayakan. The film was released in 1987.

Kamal Haasan Shruti Haasan shared this photo on her Instagram story.

Talking about other projects, Kamal Haasan was last seen in the blockbuster movie Vikram which did a worldwide business of over Rs 400 crore. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram featured Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Actors Chemban Vinod Jose, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Narain, and Arjun Das also star in the film in supporting roles.

He also resumed shooting his upcoming film Indian 2 in August this year. The film’s shoot came to standstill in 2020 after a crane collapsed on the set during the shooting of the film near Chennai, leaving 3 dead and 10 injured.

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996.

Meanwhile, Shruti’s web series Bestseller was released on February on Amazon Prime Video. She also has a thriller film titled Salaar in the pipeline.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 02:02:15 pm
