Here’s what went behind making the chartbuster Rowdy Baby

While Dhanush’s last release, Maari 2, was received mixed reviews, the song “Rowdy Baby” from the movie went on to become extremely popular. The song has over 200 million views on Youtube and over 1.7 million likes. The makers of the film have now released the making of the dance number as a treat for all its fans.

Watch the making of Rowdy Baby here:

The video, which is over 4 minutes long, has behind the scenes snippets of the video and director of Maari 2, Balaji Mohan, says “The minute we heard the song, we knew it was gonna be something very special. I wanted Prabhu Deva to choreograph Dhanush in the song and Prabhu Deva agreed immediately”.

Choreographed by Prabhu Deva, the song also showcases actress Sai Pallavi’s effortless dancing skills that has made her famous among Tamil audiences. “I was very excited to work with Prabhu Deva but I had heard from other artistes that he is a perfectionist”, said Sai Pallavi. “Even though Dhanush sir said the steps are going to be easy, we both struggled,” she further added.

Composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and written by Dhanush, the song is Yuvan’s biggest chartbuster in recent years. “I am thankful to Dhanush sir and everyone for giving me such a happy memory,” Sai Pallavi concluded.