‘He can’t even sleep without seeing me’: Mammootty jokes about his bond with Dhanush

Actors Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Dhanush are actively promoting their upcoming film Om, which is scheduled to release on November 20. The team has been travelling across cities as part of its promotional campaign, kicking off the pre-release events in Chennai on November 6. On November 15, the actors attended a grand event in Kochi, where they looked back at their experiences of working together, shared amusing anecdotes and spoke about the pressure of performing alongside one another. Here are some of the biggest highlights from the event.

Sai Pallavi, who is currently basking in the success of Ramayana, which has reportedly collected Rs 1,384 crore in just 11 days, opened up about feeling stressed initially while working with Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

She said at the event, “Mamukka is the most fun person to be around. Initially, I used to be in a lot of stress every time I had to be around him, in terms of thinking that I would have to perform well and give my best, considering he comes with such a legacy and that we would have to behave in a certain manner. But he actually comes like a child on set. To have that kind of love for cinema and happiness to be on set is wonderful. I hope the audience get to see the form of Mamukka they are longing for.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

‘This is not a single hero film’

Dhanush, too, recalled his experience of working with Mammootty, emphasising the veteran actor’s importance to the film. “This is not a single-hero film. It has five heroes, and the first hero of the film is Mammootty,” he said.

Recalling an incident from nearly 25 years ago, Dhanush shared, “In 2002, when I was making Kaadhal Kondein, I had the opportunity to work with legendary comedian Nagesh. He advised me that a good actor should never show off their acting skills. Now, nearly 25 years later, that advice has come in use.”

Dhanush added that he would always arrive prepared with his scenes while working with Mammootty. “His charisma, aura, all of it comes naturally to him. To us, it doesn’t. He is an effortless actor.”

‘Mammootty doesn’t care about people around him’

Speaking about the veteran actor’s personality, Dhanush said Mammootty remains unbothered by his surroundings and is completely comfortable in his own company.

Story continues below this ad

“Mammootty is unbothered by what happens around him. He doesn’t care who is around him, who is talking to whom; he is content with himself. He might be at a function but be on his phone, completely unbothered. It takes a lot of guts to be like that. I admire that about you. I wish I could be like you,” he said.

ALSO READ | ‘Why should I play Dashrath?’: Arun Govil on his initial doubts about Ramayana Part 1

Dhanush congratulates Sai Pallavi for Rs 1000 cr Ramayana

Dhanush also congratulated Sai Pallavi on her first Rs 1,000-crore success, praising her for stepping outside her comfort zone for the role. “Sai Pallavi stepped outside her comfort zone to make this character. It is the complete opposite of her real nature. It is very difficult. Thank you for your first Rs 1,000 crore. Congratulations on that. Thanks for making us proud. Sai is nature’s child,” he said.

Mammootty on his bond with Dhanush

At the same event, Mammootty also took the opportunity to speak about his equation with Dhanush, revealing how their initial interactions eventually turned into a close bond. He shared, “Initially, Dhanush used to keep his distance when he first saw me. Did I let him get away with that? No! I pulled him close and embraced him.” he joked, “Now, he’s reached a point where he can’t even sleep without seeing me. That’s how I made him attached to me.”

Story continues below this ad

Dhanush calls Mammootty ‘Thug Life’

Previously, while speaking at the Chennai promotional event, Dhanush had described Mammootty as the ultimate embodiment of ‘Thug Life’. “Mammootty sir means Thug Life, Thug Life means Mammootty,” he said.

Recalling an interaction with the veteran actor from years ago, Dhanush shared how a seemingly straightforward conversation left him with the impression that Mammootty could be a little intimidating. “I once asked him, ‘How are you, sir?’ He replied, ‘How do you think I am?’ I said, ‘You look good.’ And he confirmed, saying, ‘In that case, I am good only,'” Dhanush recalled.

The interaction left him curious, although he initially wondered if the actor was simply being rude.

However, their subsequent collaboration changed his perception entirely. After spending just three days together, Dhanush realised that Mammootty was quite the opposite of what he had initially assumed. “He is such a sweet, humble, grounded person. His sense of humour is unbelievable,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Dhanush addresses being called arrogant during Tere Ishk Mein promotions

At the Kochi event, Dhanush also addressed the criticism he faced during the promotions of Tere Ishk Mein, when he was labelled arrogant over an incident involving his stylist, Kavya. He said, “Kavya, my stylist, thank you for your hard work. She has blind devotion to her work. When I was promoting Tere Ishk Mein, my pants were creased. Without caring that we were in public, she corrected them. I didn’t notice her doing it and went about my business. Later, I got called arrogant for it. Maybe, sometimes, you can reduce your workload a little.”

He also credited Kavya with completely transforming his style game.

Dhanush says trolling affects him

Addressing the criticism and trolling he frequently faces, Dhanush admitted that while the comments do affect him, he continues to focus on his work. “People will always comment, and if that’s the trend, I will get used to it,” he said. The actor also revealed that his sons are among his harshest critics when it comes to his films. “They’re very harsh. If the film is good, I manage to escape. If it’s bad, they’re brutal in their reviews. I’m scared to ask them about my films,” he shared.

All about Om

Om, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, is an action thriller featuring Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles alongside the lead cast.