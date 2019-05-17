Toggle Menu
Harish Kalyan to star in Vicky Donor’s Tamil remake?

2012 romantic comedy Vicky Donor, starring Aysuhmann Khurran, Annu Kapoor and Yami Gautham in pivotal roles, was the first Bollywood film to address sperm donation.

Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum trailer
Harish Kalyan was last seen in Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum.

Harish Kalyan, who was last seen in the romantic thriller Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum, is reportedly in talks to step into the shoes of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana for the Tamil remake of hit film Vicky Donor.

The remake will be directed by Krishna Marimuthu, who made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Yuddham Sharanam, which starred Naga Chaitanya and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead.

The untitled film will be bankrolled by Screen Scene Productions. Details of other cast and crew members are yet to announced.

Harish Kalyan, meanwhile, is busy shooting for the romantic-entertainer Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae, directed by Sanjay Bharathi. The film also stars Rhea Chakraborty and Reba Monica John.

