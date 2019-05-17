Harish Kalyan to star in Vicky Donor’s Tamil remake?

Harish Kalyan, who was last seen in the romantic thriller Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum, is reportedly in talks to step into the shoes of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana for the Tamil remake of hit film Vicky Donor.

Advertising

The remake will be directed by Krishna Marimuthu, who made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Yuddham Sharanam, which starred Naga Chaitanya and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead.

The untitled film will be bankrolled by Screen Scene Productions. Details of other cast and crew members are yet to announced.

2012 romantic comedy Vicky Donor, starring Aysuhmann Khurran, Annu Kapoor and Yami Gautham in pivotal roles, was the first Bollywood film to address sperm donation.

Harish Kalyan, meanwhile, is busy shooting for the romantic-entertainer Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae, directed by Sanjay Bharathi. The film also stars Rhea Chakraborty and Reba Monica John.