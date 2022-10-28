scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Harish Kalyan ties the knot with Narmada Udaykumar. See pics

Actor Simbu attended Harish Kalyan and Narmada Udaykumar's wedding in Chennai.

Harish Kalyan, Narmada UdaykumarHarish Kalyan and Narmada Udaykumar get hitched. (Photo: PR handout)

Tamil actor Harish Kalyan, who shot to fame after his stint in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1, has tied the knot with his fiance Narmada Udaykumar at a grand ceremony at GPN Palace, Thiruverkadu in Chennai. The event was attended by many celebrities of the Tamil film industry. Actor Simbu, Harish’s favourite star, was also in attendance at the event.

Here are the pics:

Harish Kalyan marriage Harish Kalyan with wife Narmada. (Photo: PR handout) Harish Kalyan wedding Harish Kalyan with wife Narmada. (Photo: PR handout) Harish Kalyan Harish Kalyan with wife Narmada. (Photo: PR handout) Harish Kalyan wedding photos Harish Kalyan with wife Narmada. (Photo: PR handout)

A couple of days ago, Harish Kalyan invited all media personnel for a special meet-and-greet event and broke the news about the wedding. He revealed that his marriage is an arranged one. The actor said, “It is an arranged marriage. Her name is Narmada Udayakumar. We met through our families and liked each other. Thus began our jounrney. I am happy to have her as my life partner.”

Also Read |Pyaar Prema Kaadhal movie review: Harish Kalyan shines in a refreshingly sensible rom-com

Though Harish has been acting in films since 2010, he became a known face after his participation in Bigg Boss Tamil. He is also one of the few Bigg Boss contestants who have tasted success after the show. After finishing as the first season’s runner-up, Harish went on to act in a rom-com titled Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, which turned out to be a hit. He later starred in films like Dharala Prabhu and Oh Manapenne!, which met with decent success.

The actor has three upcoming films: Nooru Kodi Vaanavil, Star and Diesel.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 03:44:45 pm
