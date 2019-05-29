Harish Kalyan in Vicky Donor Tamil remake?

Harish Kalyan, who was last seen in Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum, is said to be on board for the Tamil remake of Bollywood hit Vicky Donor. According to sources, the makers were planning to do this venture with Siddharth in Tamil, but it never materialised. Tentatively titled Dhaarala Prabhu, this project will be directed by Krishna Marimuthu of Yuddham Sharanam fame.

A source tells indianexpress.com, “The team hasn’t zeroed in on any title. Talks are on with a few actresses. Though Harish has been finalised, he is yet to sign on the dotted line. If everything goes per plan, the shoot will start from June.”

This remake will be bankrolled by Screen Scene Entertainments that distributed Vishal’s Ayogya across Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Harish Kalyan is busy with Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale that marks the directorial debut of Sanjay Bharathi, son of veteran actor-director Santhana Bharathi. Up next, he is also a part of Kasada Tabara, a multi-starrer, directed by Chimbu Devan.

Vicky Donor had Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The film revolves around a Delhi-based Punjabi guy, who becomes a sperm donor to make quick bucks. The film was remade in Telugu as Naruda Donoruda with Sumanth, a couple of years ago. The Telugu remake, however, bombed at the box office.