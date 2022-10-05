scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Harish Kalyan announces engagement to Narmada Udaykumar: ‘With a heart full of happiness…’

Harish Kalyan is best known for his stint on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1, where he finished as the second runner up.

Harish KalyanHarish Kalyan announces engagement. (Photo: Twitter/Harish Kalyan)

Tamil actor Harish Kalyan on Wednesday announced his engagement to Narmada Udaykumar with an emotional note shared on Twitter. In his note, the actor mentioned that he sought ‘double’ the blessings from everyone as he embarks on this new journey.

Harish’s note read, “I have been fortunate enough to have experienced the gift of unconditional love and affection all through my life. Right from my childhood, where my parents encouraged every little dream of mine, and now where you all, have shown me so much love and support; each of you that helped me imprint my little steps in the world of Cinema. Sharing every success and milestone with you has been the most satisfying part of my journey.”

He added, “And now, with a heart full of happiness, I am writing to share the joy of celebrating the start of an important journey in my personal life. With the blessings of our parents, families, friends from film fraternity and otherwise, media/press fraternity, my dear most fans and all well-wishers, I am delighted to announce my marriage with Narmada Udayakumar. As we embark on a new life journey to explore and reinvent ourselves together, we seek double the blessings and love from you all, now and always.”

Harish Kalyan is best known for his stint on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1, where he finished as the second runner up. He has also starred in Sindhu Samaveli, Poriyaalan, Vil Ambu and Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. Harish has Nooru Kodi Vaanavil, Star and Diesel in the pipeline.

