Harbhajan Singh to play Thiruvalluvar in a web series

We had told you Harbhajan Singh will star in science fiction film Dikkiloona. The former Indian cricketer recently started shooting for the Santhanam-starrer. KJR Studios, which is bankrolling Dikkiloona, took to Twitter and posted a photo of Santhanam and Harbhajan Singh, with the caption, “King of spin, lover of Tamil, our CSK singam, Harbhajan Singh begins shooting for Dikkiloona.”

Directed by Karthik Yogi, Santhanam will be seen as the hero, comedian and villain in Dikkiloona. The movie also features Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Anagha, Munishkanth Ramdoss, Shirin Kanchwala and Rajendran in important roles.

Dikkiloona has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan’s love for the Tamil language has landed him another interesting offer. He will play Thiruvalluvar in a web series Thirukkural Consultancy Services, directed by Dude Vicky.

Sources tell indianexpress.com that Harbhajan Singh was the first choice of the makers as they felt he resembles the poet Thiruvalluvar. Apparently, portions involving the cricketer has also been shot, and it looks like Harbhajan had a whale of a time on the sets.

Produced by popular YouTube Channel Blacksheep, the web series will be streamed from February 2, 2020.

