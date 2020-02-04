Harbhajan Singh to make his debut as a lead actor

Harbhajan Singh-starrer Friendship is helmed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. (File Photo) Harbhajan Singh-starrer Friendship is helmed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. (File Photo)

We had told you former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was playing an important role in Santhanam-starrer Dikkiloona. Now, the cricketer will play the lead role in another Tamil film titled Friendship.

Directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya of Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2 and Agni Devi fame, the makers have roped in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Losliya, as well.

According to sources, Friendship is inspired by a Malayalam film and revolves around the lives of four people. The source, quickly, clarifies, “Harbhajan and Losliya aren’t paired opposite each other though.” Further, we hear Friendship will throw light on college politics and sports.

Touted to be a fun entertainer, the team is expected to shoot in Chennai and Coimbatore. While Harbhajan Singh plays a north Indian, Losliya is said to have an equal screen space as Singh’s character.

Friendship will be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. The film is likely to be released in the second half of 2020.

On the other hand, Harbhajan Singh is also part of a web series, in which he plays Thiruvalluvar.

