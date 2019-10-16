Harbhajan Singh to dub his lines in Tamil debut?

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh is making his acting debut with the Tamil film Dikkiloona. Starring Santhanam in triple roles (the protagonist, the villain and the comedian), this sci-fi thriller is being directed by Karthik Yogi.

The latest buzz is that Bhajji will dub for his character in Tamil. A source tells indianexpress.com, “Harbhajan’s tweets related to IPL are a hit on the Internet, and his role will be a highlight in the film. The idea is to get him to speak Tamil. We are looking to start shooting from the next month onwards.”

Apparently, the title is inspired by a comedy track in Shankar’s Gentleman, and we would have heard the phrase when Goundamani and Senthil speak.

Produced by KJR Studios and Soldiers Factory, Dikkiloona will hit the theatres in May 2020. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.