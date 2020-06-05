First look of Harbhajan Singh’s Friendship is uninspiring

Friendship will hit screens in August 2020. Friendship will hit screens in August 2020.

The first look of upcoming movie Friendship was released on Friday, and it is pretty uninspiring. The poster is crowded with photos of the ensemble cast seemingly without any purpose or meaning. It seems that the filmmakers hoped that the interesting star cast would make up for the shoddy creative work.

The important take away from the first look poster of Friendship is cricketer Harbhajan Singh will be making his acting debut with the movie. What’s more, it also marks the entry of former Sri Lankan news anchor Losliya in Kollywood. She shot to fame after participating in the third season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Friendship also stars Arjun Sarja, who cuts a sharp figure in a tuxedo in the poster. Judging by the motion poster, the movie seems to revolve around a college, sports and advanced math problems.

Friendship is jointly directed by John Paul Raj (Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2) and Sham Surya. The poster claims that the movie will come out in August 2020. It remains to be seen whether the filmmakers can keep up with the schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID 19-induced lockdown had brought the production of movies to a grinding halt. And it is unclear when cinema halls will be allowed to reopen for business.

