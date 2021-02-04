Happy that the first song Ilaiyaraaja recorded in his new studio is for my movie: Vetrimaaran

Music legend Ilaiyaraaja on Wednesday opened his new music studio in Chennai. And he invited director Vetrimaaran, and actors Vijay Sethupathi and Soori to the opening ceremony. It was also a special moment for the guests as they got a chance to watch Ilaiyaraaja at work.

For the uninitiated, Ilaiyaraaja is composing music for an untitled film, which will be helmed by Vetrimaaran. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in the lead roles. Ilaiyaraaja unveiled his new studio to the world by recording a song for Vetrimaaran’s new film.

“People of my generation grew up on Ilaiyaraaja’s music. We always refer to his body of work for inspiration. And now I have this opportunity to work with him on this film. And I am happy that the first song that he is recording in his newly opened studio is for my movie,” Vetrimaaran told reporters at the event.

Vetrimaaran also spoke about his multi-starrer project. “Soori is the protagonist of the story and Vijay Sethupathi is the hero of the film. The whole story revolves around Soori’s character, and Vijay Sethupathi plays a very important role in it,” he said.

The film is based on a short story titled Thunaivan, written by Jeya Mohan. Its shooting is underway.

“I never imagined this moment will come in my life. I am extremely happy to work with Ilaiyaraaja sir and Vetimaran sir. And Vijay Sethupathi’s presence has only added to the strength of this film. It is such a dream team to work with. An actor cannot ask for a better opportunity,” Soori said.

Soori, who made a mark as a comedian, will make his screen debut as a lead actor with this film.

“I am a huge fan of Ilaiyaraaja sir. I am very happy to be a part of the film, in which Soori is playing the lead. It has been a long time desire to work with Vetrimaaran. And all these things make me very happy,” Vijay Sethupathi said.