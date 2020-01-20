Happy that I played a pivotal role in Pattas: Sneha

Sneha shared screen space with Dhanush in Pattas after a gap of 14 years. They were last seen together in the 2006 release, Pudhupettai. (Photo: Sneha/Instagram) Sneha shared screen space with Dhanush in Pattas after a gap of 14 years. They were last seen together in the 2006 release, Pudhupettai. (Photo: Sneha/Instagram)

Though Dhanush’s Pattas opened to mixed reviews, Sneha’s role was unanimously praised by both audiences and critics alike. In a statement to the press, the actor said she was grateful to the filmmaker, Durai Senthilkumar, for casting her in an intense role. “For an artiste to shine, first of all, the director has to think of writing something good. Especially, in a movie featuring an ace actor like Dhanush, I got a pivotal role to perform and I am happy about it,” she added.

Further, Sneha said, “I thank my masters, who trained me in the aesthetic martial arts form, Adimurai. I also extend my gratitude to Dhanush.”

Durai Senthilkumar noted, “For the amount of experience Sneha has, she could have opted for any role. But every time, she chooses a role that involves a lot of effort. She is a dedicated actor, who puts her heart and soul into whatever she does.”

Producer TG Thyagarajan added, “Once again, Sneha has proved that the audience will celebrate actors, if they are challenged with substantial roles. I appreciate Durai Senthilkumar for having come up with a powerful character.”

Pattas hit the screens last week. The film marked the second time collaboration between Dhanush and Durai Senthilkumar, following Kodi.

