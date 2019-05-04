Happy birthday Trisha: What makes Kollywood’s Janu stand out

Trisha turns 36 today and even after 17 years in the film fraternity, the actor, with over 60 films to her credit, has managed to stay relevant without falling into the quintessential “akka”, “amma”, “anni” trap.

Trisha’s career is far from over. In fact, she is currently riding the success wave after delivering one of the biggest hits of last year, 96, and also starring in Rajinikanth’s 2019 blockbuster, Petta.

Amidst all the new-age female actors that come and go, Trisha stands out because she has proven her versatility over and over again. At the start of her career, she gained popularity by doing roles that required her to be the “bubbly, girl-next-door”. She also played the damsel-in-distress convincingly in hit films like Saamy, Ghilli and Thirupaachi among others. But after finding her footing in the industry, Trisha has worked in a number of diverse projects.

As with any performer, Trisha has had her fair share of ups and downs. The actor has been part of movies that were commercial and critical failures, but Trisha always made sure she backed it up with resounding hits.

In an unforgiving industry, where female actors are expected to constantly adhere to narrow beauty standards and deal with widespread objectification on a daily basis, Trisha’s presence comes as breath of fresh air. She has definitely matured as an actor, which is evident from her choice of films in recent years.

One can only hope that more actors like Trisha and Nayanthara come together to help change the way women are perceived in the industry. Trisha is an effective reminder that “old” (she is only 35 but we are talking about the industry’s standards) doesn’t mean you get to dismiss her as an actor.