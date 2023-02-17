Happy Birthday Sivakarthikeyan: A look at why PC Sreeram once compared Siva to Shah Rukh Khan

“Like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Sivakarthikeyan is an entertainer. I really liked him in films like Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam. He brings to screen genuine humor,” said PC Sreeram ahead of the release of his first collaboration with Siva in the film Remo, which became one of the high points of his career. The statement did bring a lot of joy to fans of the actor, who was slowly emerging as a star at that time. It also raised many eyebrows making people wonder whether equating Siva to the biggest stars of Bollywood was valid. However, the legendary cinematographer’s statement does have a lot of significance when you look at the similarities between Shah Rukh’s career graph and Siva’s. For one, both their stories are inspiring accounts of a nobody rising through the ranks of the highly competitive film industry of the country.

Rags to riches

Both SRK and Siva Karthikeyan were from a middle-class family, who had no background in showbiz. Another similarity between the two actors is that they both started out their careers on the small screen. After studying Mass Communication, SRK made his acting debut in the serial Fauji, which was directed by Raj Kumar. On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan, who was always into mimicry and skits, reluctantly participated in Vijay TV’s comedy reality show Kalakapovadhu Yaaru. He ended up winning the show. He then started acting in short films and hosting reality shows for Vijay TV. His first silver screen outing was Pandiraj’s Marina. He played the role of a typical Chennaite, who struggles hard to maintain his relationship with his lover. Siva later played the supporting role in Dhanush’s 3. His comedy scenes from the film are still enjoyed by the audience.

Breaking the image of the comedian

While SRK quickly became a romantic hero with hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Se, Kal Ho Na Ho, Siva had one problem, which was impeding him from becoming a full-fledged hero — his image as a comedian. Though he played the lead roles in films Manam Kothi Paravi and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, the roles were pretty much on the humour side of the spectrum. Only after Ethir Neechal, Siva got a break as a hero, who can also pull off serious roles. From then on, there was no looking back for Siva, who has very few flops.

Favourites among children

A part of both SRK and Siva’s fanbase consists of young fans and kids, and one should say it was not accidental. Both stars made sure their films were palatable to family audiences, and nothing in the film would keep them away from theatres. Once when Sivakarthikeyan was asked whether he would play the role of a villain, the actor said he wouldn’t because his fans are mostly family audiences and kids, and he doesn’t want to lose them. Such self-awareness made him do films like Engal Veetu Pillai, Remo, and Hero.

Social consciousness

If SRK has Swades and Chak De India, which brought out his patriotic and righteous side, Siva has Kanaa, Velaikaaran and Hero that did the same for him. These films also proved that Siva was completely out of his comedian image and can shoulder larger-than-life films. With Kanaa, which was also produced by him, he played the role of a cricket coach. The movie, of course, bore some resemblance to SRK’s Chak De India. With Velaikaaran, he took on crony capitalism.

However, whatever he did, Siva made sure that the film was entertaining, after all, he knows that’s why people buy tickets for his movies– to be entertained.