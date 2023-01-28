Happy birthday Shruti Haasan: Watch this rare video of Kamal Haasan introducing his daughter on stage for the first time

This Sankranti two of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema–Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna–clashed at the box office with their films Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. The outcome of the clash notwithstanding, it was a win-win situation for Shruti Haasan as she was the female lead in both the films. Undoubtedly, it has been a great start to 2023 for Shruti, who has another big Telugu film coming up this year, Prabhas’ Salaar. It is safe to say that after being in the industry as an actor for the past 14 years, Shruti has secured herself a place in south Indian cinema despite taking a break from acting for three years between 2017 to 2020.

Though Shruti’s acting journey started with her father’s film Hey Ram (2002) as a child artist, her thirst for applause and appreciation goes back even further back to the day when she was introduced on a stage in Singapore by Kamal to a huge crowd which was treated to her song. The video of little Shruti started going viral last year, and Shruti shared it herself on social media thanking her fans for finding it.

In the video, Kamal Haasan pulls off a silly but cute magic trick of sorts to introduce Shruti Haasan, for the first time on stage, who seems unperturbed by the crowd. Though she starts off in Tamil, Kamal quickly asks her to switch to English, and boy she stuns the audience with her humour. The video was all the more special to Shruti as she shared the stage with both her parents Kamal and Sarika, who later got divorced.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shruti wrote how it was the starting point of it all. “Such a beautiful memory my first ever stage performance singing … with this little introduction dad mum and I rehearsed ! This was the moment I felt the power of applause and what it would mean to me for the rest of my life – thankful to my parents for bringing me into this world and always making art a part of my life and the special crowd in Singapore that was my first ever audience a special Thankyou to @shrutihaasan_fanzzone for finding this rare video and bringing it to me – you made my day ps – now I know I can sing even without my front teeth (sic),” she captioned the video.

In the video, Shruti says, “Though I have sung earlier in a film, Devar Magan, this is my first on-stage appearance. My legs are shaking pretty well, but as I am wearing pattu pavadai (traditional Tamil silk skirt) you are not able to see them. If I talk more than this, I will start blabbering, so I will just leave after a song. If it is good, clap for me. If it is not… clap for me anyway. After all I am a small girl, no?”

It is a bit evident that Shruti Haasan has done her rehearsal for the cute little performance, but one cannot help but smile at her timing and delivery, which was met with tremendous applause from the audience. From the great show that she put on decades ago to now, Shruti has retained her boldness. She has acted in over 34 films and composed music for Unnai Pol Orvuan, which features some amazing songs. Other than Prabhas’ Salaar, Shruti is also part of an international project called The Eye, which is directed by Daphne Schmon. Looks like that the little girl is continuing to rock not just Singapore, but the world.