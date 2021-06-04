If you liked Priyamani in The Family Man 2, here are five films of hers you should watch

Actor Priyamani’s performance in the newly-released Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2 is garnering appreciation from all corners. And she couldn’t have asked for a better gift as she is celebrating her 37th birthday today. For the audience in the North India, Priyamani may be a relatively new face, who had done a few Hindi movies in the past. But, down south, she has carved a niche for herself as a powerhouse performer.

Born and raised in Bengaluru, Priyamani is a household name across the south of India. She made her acting debut in 2003 with Evare Athagadu. And she has since has acted in many Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi movies.

If you liked Priyamani’s acting in the second season of The Family Man, and wish to see more of her performances, we have you covered. Here are five films where Priyamani shined as a performer.

Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam

The film about star-crossed lovers is written and directed by iconic filmmaker Balu Mahendra. It stars Priyamani as a domestic help, who falls in love with Dhanush, who is technically her boss. And due to a series of poor judgements of the characters, things take an ugly turn. It is a very important film in Priyamani’s career as it established her as a talent to watch out for.

Paruthiveeran

Priyamani was at her best in this film. The film, which is written and directed by Ameer, marked the acting debut of Karthi as a lead actor. It became a surprise hit at the box office when it was released in 2007. It received glowing reviews from the critics. Priyamani was a revelation in this film as a girl from a remote village who is hopelessly in love with a man of debauchery. Her performance was so good in this film that she won the coveted National Award for acting.

Ninaithale Inikkum

The 2009 film is the remake of Malayalam hit Classmates. Priyamani manages to leave a mark with her performance in an all-star cast comprising Prithviraj, Shakthi Vasudevan, and Karthik Kumar among others. The film is a tale of regret, revenge, redemption and forgiveness.

Golimaar

Not just intense roles, Priyamani can also excel in characters that are easy on the mind. She plays a quintessential heroine in Puri Jagannadh’s high-voltage masala entertainer, starring Gopichand in the lead. She also shows off her dancing chops in this movie.

Raavanan:

Priyamani gets very little screen time in this Mani Ratnam film, which is loosely based on Ramayana. And yet she makes a solid impression in her performance as a modern-day Shurpanakha in the film. And when it comes to acting, she goes toe-to-toe with Vikram in a real tear-jerker.